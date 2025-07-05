  • Home Home

Shopper scores amazing find at thrift store with mind-blowing price tag: 'That is gorgeous'

"This is beautiful; it looks handmade!"

by Antonella Gina Fleitas
"This is beautiful; it looks handmade!"

Photo Credit: iStock

There's nothing like finding something amazing at a thrift store, and one Reddit user just shared a gem that's getting tons of love online.

In a post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, the thrifter shared a photo of a beautiful vintage-style walnut jewelry box they picked up for just $14.99. "A recent score I'm very excited about, which is now being used on my desk," the caption read. "Has a bit of a mid-century vibe." 

"This is beautiful; it looks handmade!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"This is beautiful; it looks handmade!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

The box has a smooth wooden finish, a nice brass latch, and an organized interior that makes it perfect for jewelry, desk items, or anything small you want to keep tidy. It's the kind of thing that makes you do a double take and wonder how that ended up in a thrift store to begin with.

Thrift finds like this are a reminder of why secondhand shopping is so great. Not only can you snag unique and high-quality pieces without spending a lot, but you're also helping keep perfectly good items out of landfills. It's not only a win for your wallet and your style: It is also a win for the planet.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Yes, thrifting takes time and effort (if you want to find good things), but it can be worth it. We have seen a lot of stories of people finding amazing things at thrift stores, from a vintage lamp to a designer coat, that prove you never know what treasures are hiding on a shelf somewhere. 

And the internet definitely agrees this one's a keeper. "Ooh, that is gorgeous!" one commenter wrote. Another added: "This is beautiful; it looks handmade!"

So if you needed a sign to stop by your local thrift store, this is it. You never know what $15 surprise is waiting for you.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x