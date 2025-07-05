Shopper scores amazing find at thrift store with mind-blowing price tag: 'That is gorgeous'

There's nothing like finding something amazing at a thrift store, and one Reddit user just shared a gem that's getting tons of love online.

In a post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, the thrifter shared a photo of a beautiful vintage-style walnut jewelry box they picked up for just $14.99. "A recent score I'm very excited about, which is now being used on my desk," the caption read. "Has a bit of a mid-century vibe."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The box has a smooth wooden finish, a nice brass latch, and an organized interior that makes it perfect for jewelry, desk items, or anything small you want to keep tidy. It's the kind of thing that makes you do a double take and wonder how that ended up in a thrift store to begin with.

Thrift finds like this are a reminder of why secondhand shopping is so great. Not only can you snag unique and high-quality pieces without spending a lot, but you're also helping keep perfectly good items out of landfills. It's not only a win for your wallet and your style: It is also a win for the planet.

Yes, thrifting takes time and effort (if you want to find good things), but it can be worth it. We have seen a lot of stories of people finding amazing things at thrift stores, from a vintage lamp to a designer coat, that prove you never know what treasures are hiding on a shelf somewhere.

And the internet definitely agrees this one's a keeper. "Ooh, that is gorgeous!" one commenter wrote. Another added: "This is beautiful; it looks handmade!"

So if you needed a sign to stop by your local thrift store, this is it. You never know what $15 surprise is waiting for you.

