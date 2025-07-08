Shopper stunned after looking up retail value of item purchased for $4 at thrift store: 'Kind of ridiculous'

"So lucky you got it for $4."

One secondhand shopper showed off their uber-cheap find on r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"This is kind of ridiculous," the original poster said. "Saw this stark white and pressed [duvet cover] hanging on the rack … I could tell it was brand new and unused, so I threw it in my basket."

They paid only four bucks for it. It would've been a steal regardless of the retail price, but when they looked it up later, they were stunned: it costs $595.

"I don't care how much money I had," the OP wrote in their post. "You're never going to see me buying a $500 duvet cover."

Honestly, who can blame them? That's a 99% discount. Why pay hundreds for a comforter when you can thrift it for a fraction of the price?

The duvet cover ended up feeling super high-quality, too. The OP said that the cotton felt like nothing else, calling it "one of life's luxuries."

Finds like these happen all the time when you shop secondhand. While thrift stores can sometimes get a bad rap, they've got tons of hidden gems you can't find anywhere else. For example, one thrifter paid $30 for genuine pearl jewelry, while another saved over $1,000 by sifting through their local store's e-waste bin.

Saving money is only one of many benefits that come with shopping at thrift stores. Buying items secondhand, whether they be clothes, e-waste, or duvet covers, saves them from being sent to the landfill.

According to the University of Colorado Boulder, landfills are devastating for local wildlife and have destroyed nearly 2 million acres of land. They also release gases like methane, polluting the atmosphere and warming the planet.

Commenters celebrated the OP's great find.

"That's not even a $500 duvet cover, that's a $600 duvet cover," one said. "Absolutely insane pricing. So lucky you got it for $4. I'm jealous."

"I would have snatched that up as well and then donated one of my cheapo ones!" another said.

