Passerby awestruck after finding 'legendary' items in dumpster: 'Why would they just chuck it?'

"I was kind of surprised as well."

A dumpster diver was simultaneously thrilled and surprised after a nostalgia-inducing find next to a dumpster.

The Redditor shared the discovery to the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit and shared photos of more than a dozen "high grade cassette tapes" that they'd scooped up.

While most consumers might be long past using CDs, let alone cassette tapes, there are still loyal users of the tech. The old-school audio equipment is, in fact, making a comeback, as NPR detailed.

One Redditor chimed in: "No way!!! I record my music to tape, this is legendary."

Another user was very impressed by the quality of the cassette tapes and prompted a discussion about why it was discarded.

"MR X90-PRO metal tape? Wow! Borderline pro grade type IV metal for high end cassette decks," they marveled. "I bet whoever threw out this stash had great equipment."

"I was kind of surprised as well," the original poster admitted. "Why would they just chuck it."

"Keeping old equipment around doesn't make sense to non collectors - especially if said gear isn't functional," the other user explained. "If the recordings were of CDs I could understand tossing them."

Either way, the saga showed that for those willing to put in the work, dumpster diving can unearth treasures for those willing to get a little down and dirty.

That can include unopened food items and even more up-to-date electronics. If you're like the OP, you might have a niche of items that you may appreciate more than others and want to collect.

Dumpster diving as a practice can save items from going to planet-heating landfills and instead find them a new home where they can be used or appreciated. In this case, that can also prevent plastics and other materials from becoming e-waste that leaks out dangerous chemicals.

If you do decide to dumpster dive, make sure to check local laws. While the practice is legal in all 50 states, it's important to make sure you aren't trespassing, close any bags you open, and follow proper safety protocols like using gloves and a flashlight.

Redditors had some fun with what could be on the mystery tapes that the OP said had vague and faded labels and stickers.

A Redditor jokingly asked: "Are they full of secrets?"

The OP cheekily responded: "Yes. Spy stuff. Cookie recipes. The works."

