  • Home Home

Good Samaritan shares upsetting photo of items found in public trash bin: 'Shouts out to you for picking this out'

"It can have really terrible downstream effects."

by Simon Sage
"It can have really terrible downstream effects."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A Reddit user found a bunch of e-waste in the trash and had to vent to the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit.

"Someone dumped old electronics in a trash dumpster," the original poster said. "Should've been processed as e-waste. I dropped it all off at Staples for ewaste recycling." They noted in the photo captions that one of the items had two 12-volt, sealed lead acid batteries in it. 

"It can have really terrible downstream effects."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"It can have really terrible downstream effects."
Photo Credit: Reddit

E-waste is indeed a big problem. When left to landfill, it can leach various toxic chemicals into the local environment. Artisanal recycling of electronics has a massive human cost as a result.

Electronics require a lot of energy and resources to manufacture in the first place, which also goes to waste when functioning items are thrown out. More tragic still is that many of the minerals found in electronics present a large economic opportunity

There are many waste management companies that have popped up to take advantage of this opportunity. Decluttr is one option. The company will fix your broken phones, laptops, tablets, and computers where possible and sell refurbished items on eBay and Amazon. Best of all, Decluttr pays for electronics and even handles shipping costs.  

Reddit community members were frustrated at hearing about the dumpster find. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"A large portion of ewaste is just exported to parts of Africa," one commenter said. "Locals there pick through and keep what they can sell, then dump the rest back in a landfill or into a river. My understanding is that very little of the process includes preventing harmful things from contaminating the environment."

"Hate it when people just trash e-waste like this, it can have really terrible downstream effects on the environment when it ends up in a landfill," another said.  "Shouts out to you for picking this out of the dumpster and disposing of it in a better way! Items like these can even be refurbished/parted out instead of recycled sometimes too!"

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x