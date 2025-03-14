Redditor shares photos of incredible tech gear found on curb: 'Awesome haul'

"I need to check my dumpsters now."

You've almost certainly heard the saying, "one man's trash is another man's treasure," and for one savvy dumpster diver, that couldn't ring truer. In a post on the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, a Redditor flaunted an incredible haul: three gaming PCs plucked from the curb.

This wasn't just any trash-day luck. The loot included a fully functional Ryzen 5 1600X PC and two others that, while not in perfect shape, were still ripe for parts. These discoveries shine a light on the truly practical magic of dumpster diving.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

By scrolling through the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, you can see example after example of incredible secondhand items that users find on street corners, in alleyways, and, as the name suggests, in dumpsters.

Dumpster diving, at its core, is about spotting value where others see junk, whether it's in tech like this example or other everyday goods like packaged food and clothing. It's a money-saver, with finds that could cost hundreds new, and it's a green move, too.

Keeping electronics out of landfills reduces toxic leaks like lead and cuts methane pollution created by composting waste. The EPA pegs e-waste in the United States at 2.7 million tons in 2018 alone, so every dive can help.

For consumers, the perks are clear: free stuff that's still good to go. Environmentally, it's a small but mighty way to fight overconsumption.

Want to try it? The good news is that dumpster diving is legal in the U.S.

It is wise to stick to public or apartment dumpsters, and retail spots like electronic stores can be gold mines as well. To ensure safety, always wear gloves and sturdy shoes to avoid any cuts or mess, and ensure that you do not climb into anything that is locked or off-limits. The Natural Resources Defence Council has great waste-reduction advice that complements diving. You don't need to be a seasoned pro to start — anyone can try.

The Reddit reactions say it all.

"I believe it," said one. "I got my first laptop from a trash can at a laundry facility. The most random thing. Went home and reset it from BIOS and everything freaking worked."

"Awesome haul!" wrote another.

A third chimed in saying, "that's some crazy luck."

It's clear: This isn't just scavenging; it's a thrifty, eco-friendly adventure.

