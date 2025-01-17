Dumpster diver scores big with 'perfect condition' items in local dumpster: 'Nice find'

Every once in a while, you can find a true treasure in the trash. One person showed Reddit the stereo they found in great shape.

The folks on r/DumpsterDiving share the cool things they find in the garbage with other supportive fans of reducing waste. In two photos shared with the community, one Redditor showed off the LG stereo they scored.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found a fully working stereo system in perfect condition, but dusty, near dumpsters," the original poster noted. It was missing one knob, but they said they can 3D-print a replacement.

In our hyper-consumerist times, dumpster diving has taken off as a way to combat wasteful big box stores and fast fashion. Dedicated scavengers can find incredible things, including high-end vacuums and even perfectly good food.

However, dumpster diving is not for the faint of heart. This practice is legal in all 50 states in the United States, per World Population Review, but there are still trespassing laws. Many dumpsters are located on company property and monitored by surveillance cameras.

ABC27 News in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, reported two men who were arrested while dumpster diving "donated some of the food, school supplies, and hygiene items that they've 'rescued' from the dumpsters to local food banks."

Folks on Reddit were thrilled for this waste-free fan.

"LGs a good brand," one person said. "Nice find."

Someone else commented: "Sweet, I have a similar find. It works OK."

Another person expressed concern about the cleanliness of the electronic device: "Hopefully not a roach motel. I'd consider keeping those in bags till you confirm you didn't get more than you bargained for."

The OP responded, "When I opened them up, there were no roaches inside."

