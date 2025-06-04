TV personality gives sneak peak into massive home transformation: 'I want to take you through the house'

In a YouTube video, Drew Scott, a Canadian reality TV personality, showed the audience the electrification upgrades he's done around his house while balancing safety and energy consciously.

"I want to take you through the house and show you some of the different things I've done to add efficiency to the home to make my home healthier, cleaner for my family, and also how I'm powering the house," Scott says in the video.

The latest upgrade to his home is an energy system update, which replaces his three-year-old nonfunctioning solar panels with new panels and battery backup. The panels will generate enough solar energy to power his home, and excess energy will be stored in the battery backup for later use. This could come in handy in the case of blackouts, brownouts, or even peak periods.

If Scott wanted to save money on his new solar array, he could have made use of EnergySage's free tools that can compare quotes and provide installation estimates from vetted local companies.

He also raves about his induction stove, which replaced his old gas range and provides greater efficiency and safety. His iconic gas fireplace in the living room that doubles as his child's playroom has since been disconnected but is preserved by a thin sheet of plexiglass.

Scott installed an electric vehicle charger on the side of the house, which he notes has become a standard requirement for new construction on houses in California. He's replaced his old gas furnace with an electric heat pump and an energy recovery ventilation system for heating and cooling his home efficiently. The devices within his home are controlled and managed by an automation system that optimizes energy use.

These electrification projects save Scott money by optimizing his energy use and reducing energy bills.

With gas power prices on the rise as well, a change to your home's energy system may help cut down on your home's energy costs.

Going solar, for example, can save you money on home energy while cutting down on planet-warming gases created by burning dirty fossil fuels. Solar battery backup systems can also provide an added layer of security against power outages caused by extreme weather, with these events expected to become more severe and frequent.

If you've been thinking about going solar, EnergySage has free tools to help you find and compare installation quotes so you can find the best deal for your solar project. In total, EnergySage has helped homeowners save over $100 million on home energy projects by maximizing available solar incentives.

Charlie Haddow, president and chief operating officer of EnergySage, recommends that homeowners take advantage of the free information that their energy advisers have on purchasing and installing a new solar system.

The electrification journey saves you money on energy costs while keeping your home cleaner, healthier, and better equipped against rising energy costs, energy insecurity, and unpredictable weather events.

"Fantastic tips, man!" one commenter said.

"Would Love That," another user wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.