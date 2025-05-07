Homeowner stunned after testing kitchen appliance for hidden health risks: 'About 10x higher than the WHO guideline'

"It's almost more precise than the average cook would need."

A YouTube video by Distilled (@distilled-earth), which revealed surprising data about gas stoves and their impact on indoor air quality, has people rethinking their kitchen appliances.

The content creator documented his two-month experiment measuring nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels in his home, showing dramatic spikes when using his gas stove and oven.

In the video, the creator initially approached the gas stove debate skeptically but quickly changed his mind after collecting data.

Using indoor air quality monitors throughout his home, he found NO2 levels spiking to about "three times the hourly guideline" set by the World Health Organization whenever he used his gas stove. Even more concerning, his daily average NO2 levels were "about 10 times higher than the WHO guideline" almost every day.

Expert Josiah Kepner from Drexel University confirmed these findings, explaining that such high NO2 levels often "stay high for hours" after cooking.

The health risks are significant. Research shows children living in homes with gas stoves have a much higher chance of developing asthma. According to Brady Seals, a researcher interviewed in the video, the asthma risk from gas cooking is "really similar to children's risk of asthma from exposure to secondhand smoke."

Switching to induction cooking provides an easy solution to avoid these dangers. Modern induction stoves cook faster and more efficiently than gas and don't produce harmful indoor air pollutants. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to 30% off the cost of a new induction range.

For renters or those who can't afford a major kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners starting at just $50 are an excellent alternative.

Taking advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act sooner rather than later might be wise. While President Trump has said he wants to eliminate these subsidies to reduce federal spending, major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, making its future uncertain. Acting now could save you thousands.

Commenters on YouTube were quick to share their experiences.

One wrote, "It was always baffling to me how we need vents for combustion exhaust of water heaters and furnaces, but somehow not for a gas stove."

Another commenter shared, "I'm getting gas disconnected from my home this week! I've been using a pair of portable induction stoves from IKEA to cook, until I get around to removing my gas cooktop and replacing it with induction."

A former professional chef added, "I cooked with gas all my life at home and in professional kitchens... I adopted induction. I will never go back. It's almost more precise than the average cook would need."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.