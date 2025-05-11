Home cook shares candid review of futuristic kitchen tech after ditching old appliances: 'One of the most satisfying cooking experiences'

Making the switch from electric cooktops, one home cook shared an honest review on Reddit about a Frigidaire induction stove.

After considering a couple of different types, they were impressed with their purchase and wrote, "Holy Crap Induction Ranges are incredible."

What do home chefs think of induction cooking?

The homeowner shared the review on r/Appliances to help other potential buyers, as they also heavily relied on reviews to purchase an induction stove.

In the review, the OP shared that they debated between a Frigidaire Gallery and a Samsung induction stove. They chose the Frigidaire model because the brand had a better service infrastructure, offering peace of mind that replacement parts would be available if a future repair were needed.

"Cooking on induction has been one of the most satisfying cooking experiences I've had," the OP wrote.

They elaborated on the quick boiling time, consistent temperature, and high power. The OP also loved the convection oven more than traditional baking.

One complaint was the Frigidaire's touch-screen panel. Although the OP would have preferred dials over the touch screen, it hasn't impacted cooking much since there's no need to adjust the temperature constantly with induction.

Why is induction cooking important?

Induction stoves are an easy and affordable solution to the inefficiencies, dangers, and pollution exposure of traditional gas stoves. Induction stoves are cost-effective and cook faster than gas or electric options.

Modern, high-tech induction stoves make kitchens safer because the cooktop remains cool, and there are no gas fumes to inhale. Meanwhile, they can run during power outages, which are becoming increasingly common as extreme weather events intensify and become more frequent.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners have been getting up to 30% off the cost of induction ranges, which allow for cleaner cooking and easy clean-up. However, with President Trump threatening to eliminate government subsidies for energy-efficient home upgrades, it's smart to act now for the best pricing on upgrading your kitchen.

Even if you're a renter or can't afford a pricey kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners are available for as low as $50.

How induction reviews help home chefs

Induction stove reviews like this are useful because they help inform others' decisions when making major household upgrades. Rather than biased ads from stove manufacturers, online reviews provide real-world pros and cons and practical usage tips.

Most of us grew up in homes with gas or electric stoves and have had limited exposure to the benefits of induction. Honest feedback from other people can influence buying decisions and help homeowners make the best choice for their families' needs.

