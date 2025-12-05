Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after footage of 5-year yard transformation: 'A dream come true'

Building your dream garden can, admittedly, take a lot of work and time, but the result is often more than worth it.

TikTok user Melissa (@smilingsoil) demonstrated just how amazing the payoff can be when you transform a plain yard into a dream garden, when they shared a video detailing five years of hard work to do just that.

#diy ♬ original sound - Melissa | Regenerative Gardens @smilingsoil Why grow just a lawn when you can grow an abundance of flowers and food instead? These last five years we've slowly transformed our land into a little garden oasis filled with food. It has been truly amazing to witness the transformation as pollinators come to visit our space now and call it their home, too. I can definitely say this is far better than a lawn. 💯 Smiles, Melissa ❤️🌿 #gardentransformation

Along with the video, they wrote, "Why grow just a lawn when you can grow an abundance of flowers and food instead?"

Over the course of the time-lapsed video, Melissa transforms the yard from a monoculture lawn into a space filled with crops and native plants.

The transformation was stunning, and fellow TikTokers were incredibly impressed by the garden's beauty.

"Phenomenal! Love the vision to reality thanks for showing us all dreams can be made reality," one person commented, to which Melissa replied, "I wish I could show this to little me — I would be in absolute awe. A dream come true!"

Melissa definitely had the right idea in replacing their monoculture lawn with native plants and crops. Not only is the yard significantly more lovely, but with native plants, Melissa is likely saving money on their water bill, since these plants require less watering. Additionally, growing your own food saves money that otherwise would have been spent at the grocery store.

Besides the aesthetic appeal and monetary savings, planting native plants means spending less time on yard work, as these plants require less maintenance than monoculture lawns.

As Melissa points out in the video, another benefit of using native plants is that they attract pollinators and wildlife to your garden. Pollinators help protect our food supplies, so the more they're around, the better off we are, while more wildlife increases biodiversity. Plus, who doesn't love seeing adorable animals enjoying a garden?

Although Melissa transformed their entire yard with native plants and crops, you can reap the benefits of native plants by rewilding a single section of your lawn. Getting started with native plants is simpler than you might expect, too, as you can search online databases for plants local to your area or begin by planting common native species, such as clover or blue grama.

Your hard work will also likely earn you positive praise, like this comment from a TikTok user who said, "How lovely, well done!"

