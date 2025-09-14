Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of 2-year garden transformation: 'Beautiful'

A lot can happen in two years, especially when one is transforming a garden from plain to gorgeous.

One Reddit user showed off their garden's transformation over the past couple of years in the r/NoLawns subreddit via four photos that show how much the garden has grown.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They described the work on the garden in the caption and said, "This was pretty much done in two large chunks over 2 spring seasons […] All DIY, no experience."

The transformation was enormous, and the new garden looked absolutely stunning, leaving other Redditors in awe.

"Beautiful! So many of my favorites in your garden. You did such a great job," one Reddit user gushed.

Another person exclaimed: "Such a pristine garden. I love it!"

While a transformation from a plain lawn to a native one, like this person's, takes time, the payoff is more than worth it. Switching from a yard with monoculture grass (a traditional yard) to one that focuses more on native plants doesn't only offer aesthetic appeal.

Monoculture lawns require homeowners to commit time, energy, and money to maintaining them, as they need to be watered, fed, and mowed often. Rewilding a lawn, though, means you'll save time and money, as native plants require little to no maintenance and need very little water, which helps lower your water bill.

Even if you begin your yard's transformation with only a corner of the yard, you'll still reap these benefits, and beginning is simple with the help of common native plants like blue gama, which only needs mowing a couple of times a year, and clover, which requires little water.

Best of all, lawns full of native plants attract many more pollinators. Besides the beauty bees and butterflies fluttering around will add, this influx will help protect human food supplies and create a healthier ecosystem in your yard.

The original poster enjoyed such an influx as they explained to a user who brought up butterflies and bees, "The other day my husband mentioned how many people would be scared to walk through my garden due to the sheer amount of bees (and similar creatures). I love it."

