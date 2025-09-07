Proud homeowner shares breathtaking before-and-after photos of their garden transformation: 'So refreshing to see people get creative'

"Bravo on the work you have put in!"

Putting in hard work can often reap rewards, especially if you're putting all that work into something like a garden.

One Redditor shared their garden's breathtaking transformation in the r/GardeningUK subreddit by posting a wealth of before and after photos (including photos of the wildlife that now lives in the garden).

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote, "When we moved in 4 years ago the garden was empty and we have put in lots of effort to make it a home for wildlife. It's now full of birds, bees, frogs and even hedgehogs!"

The garden looked amazing, and other Reddit users piled on with the praise.

"Bravo on the work you have put in! I love to see transformations like this and also hedgehogs," gushed one person.

Another Redditor commented, "Great little hotspot for wildlife passing through and beautiful too! Well done."

For those wanting to attract more wildlife to their front yard, taking a page from this Reddit user is an excellent way to do so. Transforming your lawn or garden from one with monoculture grass (a traditional lawn) to one full of native plants can net you serious benefits outside of being appealing to wildlife.

Monoculture lawns often require a lot of maintenance, as they need to be constantly fed, watered, and mowed, which can consume a significant amount of a homeowner's money, time, and energy. However, by rewilding your yard, you'll cut down on the amount of maintenance needed, as native plants require little maintenance and water (which reduces your water bill, too).

Additionally, a native lawn won't only attract cute critters like hedgehogs and frogs; it will also attract more pollinators. An influx of bees and other pollinators creates a healthier ecosystem and helps protect our food supplies, so the more the merrier.

If you aren't sure you want to go all in on a native lawn, you can start with rewilding just a small section. Even planting native plants in just a single flowerbed will offer you benefits. While native plants vary by region, some common starter ones include clover and buffalo grass.

Native lawns also allow you the chance to flex your creative muscles. As one Redditor said about this garden, "So refreshing to see people get creative with the front and not just pave the whole thing."

