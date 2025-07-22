Pet owner reveals clever hack using common household item: 'Brilliant'

"Literally doing this the second I get home."

Being a dog owner means you need to have plenty of doggy bags on hand to pick up after your pup when you're out on walks.

However, with doggy bags come dispensers, and after a while, dog owners find they have a stockpile with no idea of what to do with them.

One Redditor shared their tip on how to repurpose extra doggy bag holders in the r/Frugal subreddit.

The user shared a photo of how they reused dispensers and mentioned in the caption that they used to recycle them, but "I'm trying to find ways to reuse them. One example includes winding old bits of string, yarn, rope, or twine that I have laying around, into an easy to use container."

While this may not be a hack for everyone, plenty of other Redditors found it to be an excellent idea.

"Good for spooling up old or discarded fishing line too," one commented.

Another added: "Brilliant. Going to repurpose for my garden twine."

If you have a lot of extra bits of rope, twine, fishing line, or other similar items laying around, repurposing doggy bag dispensers in this way is an excellent way to stay organized. It also saves time since you'll have your rope or twine easily at hand next time you need it. Best yet, reusing doggy bag dispensers means you don't have to purchase anything else to store your old bits of yarn or string in.

Additionally, by hanging on to those old bits of rope to find a purpose for them later on, you'll reduce your household waste, keeping garbage out of landfills and thus lowering the amount of pollution landfills produce and leading to a cooler planet.

If you have extra doggy bag dispensers in your home, repurposing them in this way (or in other ways) could be incredibly beneficial to you and the environment.

As one Redditor commented: "Literally doing this the second I get home. Genius!!!"

