Pet owner demonstrates brilliant way she reuses empty toilet paper tubes: 'Super quick and cheap'

Keeping a dog entertained for hours requires a long list of ideas and treats, especially for dog breeds that require more enrichment, such as huskies, labradors, retrievers, and collies. When the list has been exhausted and the basket of favorite toys just won't do, it can be a lifesaver to turn to pet accounts on social media for new ideas.

The scoop

TikTok pet account ChloeTheGolden (@chloethegolden0) shared an easy hack for dog owners who want to combine treat time with an interactive and stimulating toy.

"Have a dog and an empty toilet paper roll? Here's a super quick and cheap enrichment activity for your fur baby. All you need is a toilet paper roll and some kibble or treats," read the text overlay in the video.

The video demonstrates folding the bottom of the toilet paper to form a closure, scooping up kibble with the roll, and then folding up the other end. Then Chloe's owner passes the treat to the golden retriever and supervises the pup as she starts pulling it apart to reveal the treats.

The TikToker advised in the caption that if you want to prepare these ahead of time, you can keep an airtight box of them around for whenever you need them. She also added that this treat may not be ideal for dogs that swallow everything rather than ripping it apart.

How it's helping

Dog toys are often made with a lot of synthetic materials and can last anywhere from a few minutes to a few years, depending on how aggressive your pup is at playtime. This adds a lot of plastic to our landfills and microplastics to our waterways.

FROM OUR PARTNER Tackle any adventure with these special-made boots — featuring innovative comfort tech Skechers boots are designed to keep you fashionably comfortable for whatever comes your way — whether that’s tackling weekend adventures or doing chores around the house. From hands-free slip-ins that are perfect for morning coffee runs to rugged styles that'll have you ready to take on any terrain, there's always an option for your next big pursuit. Plus, water-repellent, Scotchgard-treated suede will keep your feet warm and dry whatever the weather brings. Learn more

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that paper and cardboard comprise the largest component of municipal solid waste. The estimated amount of waste since the last analysis in 2018 was 67.4 million tons per year, representing 23.1% of total waste that year.

The lifespan of a toilet paper roll is only a few days after it's opened. While some crafty elementary school teachers use them for art projects, toilet paper rolls aren't very reusable because they're so thin. This hack can extend the lifespan of these rolls and also greatly benefit dogs who need more enrichment.

This tip costs nothing and takes only a few seconds to make, making it easy for dog owners of all energy levels and mobility levels. The next time you repurpose your containers or declutter your home to recycle, consider what can be reused for your dog's enrichment before adding it to the landfill.

What everyone's saying

The comments were filled with praise and amusement that their dogs would never be as playful with the paper rolls.

"That's a great idea. My dog loves shredding toilet rolls," one user commented.

"Unfortunately, my little nutcase considers all forms of cardboard a delicacy," another shared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.