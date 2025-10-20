  • Home Home

DIYer shares photos of incredible new creation made from old detergent bottle: 'That's actually really cute'

"My jaw? On the damn floor."

by Robert English
One Reddit user showed off their surprising transformation of an old plastic laundry detergent container into a chic vase.

Before throwing out an old bottle, think outside the box to see if you could DIY it into something extraordinary, like one DIYer showed with their incredibly chic vase.

In r/HomeDecorating, one Reddit user showed off their surprising transformation of an old plastic laundry detergent container into a rustic vase (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

One Reddit user showed off their surprising transformation of an old plastic laundry detergent container into a chic vase.
One Reddit user showed off their surprising transformation of an old plastic laundry detergent container into a chic vase.
"Don't be afraid to make your own!" the title on the post read. 

The images show the original Lenor bottle of detergent throughout the creative process. The original poster said they covered it in a joint compound, sanded it, and speckled it with dirt into a chic vase.

Each year, over 460 million metric tons of plastic are manufactured. Despite recycling efforts, about 70% of plastic waste ends up in landfills, according to the United Nations Development Programme

Landfills produce earth-heating methane gas that contributes to air pollution. Chariot Energy stated that plastic takes as long as 500 years to decompose. The process creates minuscule pieces known as microplastics that can enter food, water, and our bodies.

By recycling plastic into DIY projects like this vase, we can help keep plastic out of landfills. It's also a great way to create something unique that can save you money on household essentials. 

Other DIYers have recycled plastic and other waste in unique ways from embroidery projects to drinking glassware. With recycling, you can even make money through some incredible programs.

"I am very proud of it," the OP wrote in the comments about their project. "It's resourceful and who doesn't like being resourceful especially in this economy and the amount of waste we have. I admire seeing my hand create such art."

"My jaw? On the damn floor," wrote one commenter. "Why is this so simple but nobody has thought of it!"

"That's actually really cute," another wrote. "Great thinking!"

"I like it and I wouldn't walk into your house thinking 'that looks like a detergent bottle'!" another commenter said.

