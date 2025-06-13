Gardener shares step-by-step process for creating budget-friendly support system for plants: 'An inspiration'

This budget-friendly DIY trellis will give your plants some extra support.

The scoop

Gardening content creator TheKeeFinish (@thekeefinish) demonstrated an easy way to build a sturdy trellis for your raised garden bed and posted it to Lemon8 and Instagram.

"I made these garden beds and trellises out of heat treated pallets," she wrote. "I spent $12 to make this come together and I love it!"

Using the pre-existing garden bed as a foundation, TheKeeFinish uses several pieces of wood to create a frame. Then, she attaches and loops the layers of twine. Unlike a store-bought trellis, twine allows you to customize the grid to your liking. For just $12, this trellis is cheap and fairly easy to assemble.

How it's working

Some plants, like peas and beans, require a trellis to grow. Other plants, like squash and cucumbers, don't need a trellis, but produce a better crop if grown against one.

Depending on the size and shape, trellises are usually inexpensive additions to your garden. But DIY-ing your own with twine is even cheaper, and it allows you to make the perfect fit for your garden.

If you don't have wooden garden beds to attach this trellis to, you can easily build your own without any tools or woodworking skills. You can also try cattle fencing or bamboo stakes as trellises, too.

A trellis can make it easier to enjoy the many benefits of growing your own food. The food itself is a big one — you can enjoy nutritious, chemical-free fruits and veggies straight from your yard, and pick them when they're perfectly ripe.

Gardening is also good for your mental and physical health. People who garden regularly report lower levels of stress and depression and are less likely to develop diseases such as dementia, heart disease, and diabetes.

What people are saying

Commenters loved the simple and inexpensive DIY.

"I love your garden beds," one user said. "Great idea for the trellis."

Another user called it "an inspiration!" adding, "I can and will do the same thing this summer!"

"I so want to grow my own food! It's time out for the excuses," a third commenter wrote.

