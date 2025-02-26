  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning photos of finished DIY home on wheels: 'I can't believe how big it looks inside'

"Oh my god there's a bedroom and a bathroom!"

by Christine Dulion
Photo Credit: Reddit

Anyone who loves the concept of tiny living will surely be impressed by one Reddit user's tiny house on wheels (THOW) made from scratch. 

In a post titled "I finally finished my DIY THOW build!" on the subreddit r/TinyHouses, the original poster shared a series of pics showing off the outside and inside of the finished tiny home to a chorus of impressed commenters.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The interior features a modern, open-concept design with lots of natural light, making the space feel larger than you'd think from looking at the outside. The OP said the dimensions of the trailer are 28 feet by 10 feet, with a roof height of 13 feet and 6 inches. 

The home is unfurnished but has a roomy living area and full kitchen combo, loft, full bath, and main floor bedroom.

People were curious about the design, which OP said was inspired by another tiny home build they'd seen. "All DIY, I made a model in Sketchup and followed it for framing/dimensions," they explained.

One great thing about tiny homes is that they're DIY-friendly, meaning homeowners can customize the design to fit their lifestyle. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Want a breakfast bar that opens to the outside? No problem. Installing a fold-up Murphy bed to free up floor space for your morning yoga sesh? Easy peasy. Downsizing doesn't have to mean sacrificing comfort — it's all about making the most of the space.

Tiny homes are an excellent option for people into minimalist lifestyles (they're a great way to declutter) or anyone who digs cozy spaces. 

They're more affordable than traditional homes, saving homeowners thousands on rent or mortgages. They also require fewer resources and consume less energy, meaning they come with a downsized carbon footprint and cheaper bills.

Tiny homes are growing in popularity, and it's easy to see why. Not only are they more sustainable than traditional homes, but they could also be part of the solution to housing insecurity and reducing urban sprawl. 

Commenters in the thread were amazed at OP's build. "Oh my god there's a bedroom and a bathroom! I can't believe how big it looks inside," one person commented.

"Nice job, I love the interior!" said another.

