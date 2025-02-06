  • Home Home

Homeowner celebrates first year with images of 'beautiful and cozy' house: 'The most spacious-looking tiny home I've seen'

"This makes me want it even more!"

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
"This makes me want it even more!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

A homeowner showcased their tiny house on Reddit, wowing the internet with the space-maximizing design that earned the approval of their canine companion.  

In the r/TinyHouses community, the original poster shared images of their one-level tiny home in Canada, revealing a combined kitchen, dining, and living space, a more private bedroom, and a bathroom with a shower.  

The dwelling is even outfitted with a stacked washer and dryer along with a composting toilet and a gray water drainage system. Importantly, their dog seems to have had no trouble settling in and is seen adorably lounging in several of the photos. 

Other Redditors were amazed by the "beautiful and cozy" design, which intentionally omitted a loft but stretches across approximately 350 square feet

"That's the most spacious looking tiny home I've seen," one commenter marveled. Another added, "That's a big tiny house," to which the OP replied: "You're right! The same level bedroom really puts it over the top." 

After living in the tiny home for around a year, the OP is pleased with their decisions and intends to make the dwelling even more homey. Tiny homes offer a lower cost of living and require much less energy. However, while this owner's windows let in plenty of natural light, they also pose a challenge in the winter.  

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

"Being elevated [off] the ground and having 6 building faces exposed to the cold is a factor that's frustrating, especially with the amount of glass per sq/ft of wall, I could use a small supplemental heat source when it hits like -20c," the OP shared, adding that they intend to install a heat pump — an energy-efficient device that can save homeowners up to $1,000 on utility bills annually.

But perhaps the most enticing part of tiny-home living is the time saved on cleaning. 

"What does it look like when you didn't just deep clean it? I'm teasing, but I do wish there were more lived in tiny house photos," one commenter asked, to which the OP replied: "We typically keep it this clean. It's so small that it doesn't take long."

How much money do you plan to spend on home improvement projects this year?

Under $1K 😎

$1K to $5K 💵

$5K to $10K 💰

Over $10K 🤑

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"This is so cute, me and my hubby have been [talking] about maybe getting a tiny house. This makes me want it even more!" another Redditor said

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x