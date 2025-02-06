Homeowner celebrates first year with images of 'beautiful and cozy' house: 'The most spacious-looking tiny home I've seen'

"This makes me want it even more!"

A homeowner showcased their tiny house on Reddit, wowing the internet with the space-maximizing design that earned the approval of their canine companion.

In the r/TinyHouses community, the original poster shared images of their one-level tiny home in Canada, revealing a combined kitchen, dining, and living space, a more private bedroom, and a bathroom with a shower.

The dwelling is even outfitted with a stacked washer and dryer along with a composting toilet and a gray water drainage system. Importantly, their dog seems to have had no trouble settling in and is seen adorably lounging in several of the photos.

Other Redditors were amazed by the "beautiful and cozy" design, which intentionally omitted a loft but stretches across approximately 350 square feet.

"That's the most spacious looking tiny home I've seen," one commenter marveled. Another added, "That's a big tiny house," to which the OP replied: "You're right! The same level bedroom really puts it over the top."

After living in the tiny home for around a year, the OP is pleased with their decisions and intends to make the dwelling even more homey. Tiny homes offer a lower cost of living and require much less energy. However, while this owner's windows let in plenty of natural light, they also pose a challenge in the winter.

"Being elevated [off] the ground and having 6 building faces exposed to the cold is a factor that's frustrating, especially with the amount of glass per sq/ft of wall, I could use a small supplemental heat source when it hits like -20c," the OP shared, adding that they intend to install a heat pump — an energy-efficient device that can save homeowners up to $1,000 on utility bills annually.

But perhaps the most enticing part of tiny-home living is the time saved on cleaning.

"What does it look like when you didn't just deep clean it? I'm teasing, but I do wish there were more lived in tiny house photos," one commenter asked, to which the OP replied: "We typically keep it this clean. It's so small that it doesn't take long."

"This is so cute, me and my hubby have been [talking] about maybe getting a tiny house. This makes me want it even more!" another Redditor said.

