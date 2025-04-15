  • Home Home

Resourceful homeowner stuns with pictures of DIY tiny home on wheels: 'Can't believe I built this on my own'

"This gives me hope!"

by Matthew Swigonski
"This gives me hope!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

There are many benefits to living the tiny home lifestyle, especially if your home happens to have wheels. One tiny home builder couldn't help but show off their hard work with some mesmerizing photos.  

The proud Redditor took to r/VanLife to share how they managed to build their very own tiny home out of a 2016 high-roof Ford Transit.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

Without any experience as a builder, the original poster credits "hours of research and YouTube videos" for giving them the knowledge to complete the project. "It took me a year. And roughly $8K in tools and supplies," the Redditor wrote

"Some days I still can't believe I built this on my own," they added. "I love my tiny home on wheels." 

Whether you choose to jump into the van life or are eyeing a more permanently located tiny home, there are several perks that'll benefit not just you but the environment as well. 

As you might have guessed, tiny homes are tiny. While that means less space, it also means they are much more affordable than traditional housing options. Additionally, tiny homes are more energy-efficient since they require less energy to heat and cool, leading to a reduced carbon footprint.    

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

However, like most things in life, there are always going to be cons that offset the pros. For anyone living in a van, extra safety precautions must be taken. Further, your work environment might not always be the most efficient. Depending on the Wi-Fi connection, this may require you to find temporary office space. 

Further, unlike traditional homes, tiny homes don't appreciate in value. In fact, van homes will decrease in value similarly to other vehicles. At the end of the day, opting to live in a tiny home all comes down to your personal preferences and what you're willing to live with and without. 

In the comments section, many users offered heaps of praise for the craftsmanship and design of the OP's van. 

"I really like your build," said one. "It looks rustic and comfy. Great view too." 

Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

Definitely 🙁

Not sure 🤷

No way 🏘️

Only in some cities 🏙️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"You did such a beautiful job and with no experience to boot that's impressive," added another. "Bravo." 

A third commenter appeared to be inspired by the OP's work. "Amazing. I want to build my own one day, but have zero experience using power tools etc.," they wrote. "This gives me hope!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x