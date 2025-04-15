Resourceful homeowner stuns with pictures of DIY tiny home on wheels: 'Can't believe I built this on my own'

There are many benefits to living the tiny home lifestyle, especially if your home happens to have wheels. One tiny home builder couldn't help but show off their hard work with some mesmerizing photos.

The proud Redditor took to r/VanLife to share how they managed to build their very own tiny home out of a 2016 high-roof Ford Transit.

Without any experience as a builder, the original poster credits "hours of research and YouTube videos" for giving them the knowledge to complete the project. "It took me a year. And roughly $8K in tools and supplies," the Redditor wrote.

"Some days I still can't believe I built this on my own," they added. "I love my tiny home on wheels."

Whether you choose to jump into the van life or are eyeing a more permanently located tiny home, there are several perks that'll benefit not just you but the environment as well.

As you might have guessed, tiny homes are tiny. While that means less space, it also means they are much more affordable than traditional housing options. Additionally, tiny homes are more energy-efficient since they require less energy to heat and cool, leading to a reduced carbon footprint.

However, like most things in life, there are always going to be cons that offset the pros. For anyone living in a van, extra safety precautions must be taken. Further, your work environment might not always be the most efficient. Depending on the Wi-Fi connection, this may require you to find temporary office space.

Further, unlike traditional homes, tiny homes don't appreciate in value. In fact, van homes will decrease in value similarly to other vehicles. At the end of the day, opting to live in a tiny home all comes down to your personal preferences and what you're willing to live with and without.

In the comments section, many users offered heaps of praise for the craftsmanship and design of the OP's van.

"I really like your build," said one. "It looks rustic and comfy. Great view too."

"You did such a beautiful job and with no experience to boot that's impressive," added another. "Bravo."

A third commenter appeared to be inspired by the OP's work. "Amazing. I want to build my own one day, but have zero experience using power tools etc.," they wrote. "This gives me hope!"

