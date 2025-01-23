LG unveils futuristic tiny home van that resembles a 'business lounge' on wheels – here's what it has to offer

Although it may not go into mass production, it does show what can be possible with a little outside-of-the-box thinking.

An LG prototype unveiled at the CES 2025 event in Las Vegas has demonstrated just what can be achieved in a tiny space on wheels.

The Lifestyle Solution for Mobility is bursting with LG technology, enabling the user to turn the van into a "creator studio" or "business lounge," while customizable features can provide separate spaces for hobbies or relaxation.

"The innovative MX platform, based on the concept of 'Space-as-an-Experience,' leverages LG's strength in appliances and AI Home technology to present a new direction for mobility experiences," said president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company Lyu Jae-cheol in a statement.

"Pursuing our Zero Labor Home vision, we will continue to connect and expand customer experiences across all aspects of daily life."

Rather than being a vehicle to take on long road trips, LG sees the design more like an "extension of the home," although that won't stop onlookers from fantasizing about taking the high-tech machine all over the country.

In fact, this kind of lifestyle is becoming more appealing. People are swapping conventional homes and apartments for mobile living in converted buses and vans, adapting the space to suit their and their family's needs while trying to live more sustainably and save money in the process.

In Hawai'i, for example, one person who was priced out of the local property market decided to buy a shipping container, which has been adapted and fixed to a trailer to provide unconventional mobile living that didn't break the bank.

The property is powered by solar panels, helping to avoid energy bills and steer clear of the energy grid, which still makes use of polluting dirty fuels to create power.

While the Lifestyle Solution for Mobility doesn't exactly look like a van that would provide a comfortable living situation, and it may not go into mass production, it does show what can be possible with a little outside-of-the-box thinking.

