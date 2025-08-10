Gardener demonstrates ancient irrigation system: 'The water slowly leaches out'

There is plenty of wisdom in ancient gardening methods, from the three sisters to crop rotation.

One such technique is using a terracotta watering device known as an olla.

@gardeningwithmichael

The scoop

Michael (@gardeningwithmichael) is a creator sharing gardening hints and tips with their community on TikTok. In one clip, they show how to make an affordable version of an olla using two terracotta pots.

The clip starts with a short explanation of these vessels: "They've been used for thousands of years as a type of watering system. It's basically where you get some terracotta and you bury it below the ground. … [It is] filled with water, and as terracotta is porous, the water slowly leaches out … watering those plants nearby."

To make your own olla, all you will need is two pots, a small piece of plastic, and some silicone sealant. Michael explains the surprisingly easy process. To start, spread some silicone on the top edge of one of the pots and place the other pot upside down onto the silicone. This will glue the two pots together and create one larger vessel.

The creator adds that it doesn't have to look pretty since you will be burying it in your garden. Once your two pieces are glued, take the small piece of plastic and cover up one of the holes on the bottom and attach it with some more sealant. Voila, you made your very own olla!

Don't forget to let it dry completely before burying it and adding water.

How it's helping

Tips like this show how, even with minimal investment, the average gardener can make time-saving upgrades. Installing a series of ollas in your garden can act as a simple irrigation system, meaning you won't have to water your plants every day during the hot summer. All you will need to do is top up each vessel to keep your plants happy.

Epic Gardening gave a full rundown on the benefits of ollas, explaining, "If you live in a desert climate, a dry mountain climate, or even a humid hot environment, ollas will work well in your irrigation system and keep your plants watered even through a drought cycle."

The Farmer's Almanac also found that this type of passive irrigation system can save "as much as 70% of water."

Ollas have the potential to help improve your garden yield, saving you even more money at the grocery store. This easy hack has the power to keep your plants healthy while saving you time and money.

What everyone's saying

Other gardeners were excited to learn more about this ancient watering technique.

"I've made mine exactly like yours," wrote one person.

Someone else said, "What a great DIY!"

Another commenter seemed excited to make their own, adding, "That is a really smart idea, thank you; I will be doing this."

