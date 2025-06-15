Gardener shares genius gardening hack for low-maintenance watering: 'It's a must in the summer'

"Thank you for the tip!"

Keeping your garden watered can be a challenge, especially if you live in an area that's prone to droughts. Luckily, however, one gardener shared their simple trick for creating an automatic water system that will keep your plants healthy and happy.

The scoop

Gardener andrethefarmer (@andrethefarmer) taught TikTokers how to use an olla, an unglazed terracotta pot that can serve as a natural watering system.

If your terracotta pot has a hole at the bottom like Andre's, make sure you clog that hole with a rag or cloth.

To use an olla, start by digging a hole in your gardening bed. Be sure the hole is big enough to fit your terracotta pot. Then, simply place the pot in the ground and fill the olla with water.

Cover the pot with a terracotta plate, and over time, this will water your gardening beds.

"Because the terracotta pots are porous, water is gonna gradually seep out through the pot and keep this part of the bed a little more moist," explains Andre.

How it's helping

Andre's hack is helping gardeners water their plants even when they're not home. Plus, with an olla, gardeners can conserve water, saving money down the line. You'll also avoid overwatering your plants, which can cause root rot.

Growing your own fruits and vegetables is a great way to save money on groceries while ensuring your food is organic and pesticide-free. Gardening also helps to reduce the demand for mass-produced, globally shipped produce, which in turn reduces the total amount of pollution entering our atmosphere.

Studies have shown the health benefits of gardening. Individuals who consistently garden are more physically active and report having lower stress levels.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were excited to discover the hack and eager to try it out at home.

"Thank you for the tip!" responded one user. "Must try."

"I use this in my garden in Florida!!!" commented another TikToker. "It's a MUST in summer."

"Awesome and thank you for sharing," replied one user.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



