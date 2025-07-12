Gardener shares centuries-old vegetable-growing hack passed down by Native Americans: 'Ancient wisdom, modern magic'

"Some of the best gardening tips I've heard."

A gardening expert offered up a tried-and-true hack that promises to help anyone struggling with their harvest.

The scoop

Although this hack has been around for centuries, most beginner gardeners may have never heard of it. Which is why gardening professional Chloe Taylor (@wildlychlo) was more than happy to share its incredible benefits.

Growing a three sisters garden is a Native American method of cultivating healthy and symbiotic vegetables.

"The three sisters planting method — ancient wisdom, modern magic," wrote the original poster.

Although it may sound like it takes extra effort, the method doesn't require any additional equipment or special seeds. In fact, it's designed to make your job a lot easier.

"Originating from Indigenous peoples of the Americas, this trio of sweetcorn, squash, and climbing beans work together like besties on a group project," Taylor added.

How it's helping

The three sisters approach to gardening is thought to have originated at least 500 years ago among the Seneca, an Iroquoian tribe in western New York.

The method, also known as companion planting, utilizes the unique characteristics of each plant to create a self-sustaining ecosystem that supports the growth of all three.

Corn can provide a sturdy stalk for the beans to climb, acting as a natural trellis. This can not only help encourage a stronger yield, but it may improve air circulation and save space in your garden as well.

Meanwhile, beans and legumes are able to provide nitrogen in the soil, enriching it for the other plants and promoting healthier growth. The large leaves of squash can then provide ground cover, shading the soil to retain moisture and suppress weeds.

The three sisters method is a great way to replicate natural ecosystems and cultivate a diverse and healthy garden.

Growing a vegetable garden of your own can help improve your health thanks to direct access to fresh, nutritious produce and increased physical activity. It also reduces the environmental impact of mass produced food and the waste that comes along with it.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, a majority of users appeared to be greatly inspired by the post.

"I'm trying this this year for the first time. Quite excited about it," wrote one commenter.

"[These are] some of the best gardening tips I've heard," another user replied.

Another commenter dropped in some advice of their own to help anyone out trying this gardening hack for the first time.

"You can use peas instead of beans if you prefer. One of the reasons beans and peas can be used is that they fix nitrogen to the soil with their roots which feed the corn and squash," they noted. "The roots of the squash are good for breaking up heavier soil too."

