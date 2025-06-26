Gardener shares honest experience after trying out ancient watering technique: 'It is a time-saving hack'

A self-regulating water delivery system that reduces evaporation, promotes healthier root systems, reduces weeds, and is adaptable to a plant's needs sounds pretty high-tech, right?

TikToker Kia Jade (@kia_urbangardener) dispels that notion with a short clip of an ancient watering system that does all of the above.

The scoop

It's called an "olla pot," and it's a simple mechanism of water delivery that humans used long before the world's first garden hose or sprinkler system.

"It is a time-saving hack," Kia Jade says. "If you don't have time to water your garden every day, you should really look at getting one of these. I filled it once, and I did not need to refill it for three weeks."

An olla pot is an unglazed terracotta clay pot buried in the soil and filled with water. Over time, it delivers water to adjacent plant roots via tiny holes in the clay's walls.

Olla pots can be bought, but they can also be made fairly easily.

"Definitely recommend DIYing the ollas," one person commented.

How it's helping

An olla is entirely self-regulating, delivering water when it's needed. It's as consistent and dependable as it gets — far more consistent than the average human, burdened with busy days and the forgetfulness we're all subject to.

Unlike people and rainfall, which are both inconsistent and erratic, ollas maintain steady water delivery, significantly cutting back resource waste and maintenance.

The consumer benefits of growing your own food are immense, including a steady self-supply of food, improvements in mental and physical health, personal contributions to carbon sequestration, and improved soil health.

Research from Science of the Total Environment and a study from the University of Colorado showed physical health improvements and positive mental well-being, respectively.

The addition of olla pots boosts the success rate while reducing labor and resources. The fact that it's a 4,000-year-old technique is testament to its usefulness.

Now, imagine a much larger garden with several olla pots spread throughout, delivering a consistent water supply to the root systems, regardless of the plant type.

Sure, you have to consider rain and the possibility of overwatering. However, olla pots are so consistent that if steady rainfall is an issue, it would have been an issue regardless of the olla pot.

According to Better Homes & Gardens, they're only lacking when it comes to growing seedlings and seeds.

What everyone's saying

People were genuinely interested in this method, with some of the more experienced folks offering additional advice: "And if you don't drain the water and take them out before it freezes, they crack. Learned the hard way."

Others were excited to give this method a try: "Yes, I think I'll do that next time!! I need little ones so they fit in my pots."

