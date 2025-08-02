Gardener reveals powerful benefits behind ancient planting technique: 'This is so awesome'

"I've learned so much from you!"

As part of a series on gardening tips, a TikToker explained one of her "high-maintenance things" she does to keep her plants happy and healthy.

The scoop

TheZenHenandTheHoneyBee (@thezenhenandthehoneybee) account posted the video, recommending people rotate planting areas every season.

The video starts with her explaining that she does these high-maintenance things "so that the rest of the year it is low maintenance and organic."

#organicpestcontrol #gardening #croprotation #rotationalplanting ♬ original sound - TheZenHenandTheHoneyBee @thezenhenandthehoneybee Rotational Planting Part 5: Eg. Crop Rotation The 7 high maintenance things I do each season so that the rest of the season my garden is low maintenance and organic I do my best to avoid planting plants from the same group back to back in the same area both because they tend to share the same pests and depleat the same soil nutrients. I like to rotate nitrogen fixers into my order about every 3-4 season and will also rotate in French Marigold for a season if the past season shows signs of Root Knot Nematode damage Groups: Nightshades: Tomatoes Peppers Eggplants Garden Huckleberry Brassicas and Leafy Greens: broccoli Cauliflower Mustard Greens Bok Choy Brussels Sprouts Legumes and Nitrogen fixers: Peanuts Beans Peas Edamame Sun Hemp Mexican Sunflower Root Crops: Sweet Potato Potato Carrots Beets Turnips Radishes Ginger Turmeric Onions Garlic *I don't tend to plant entire patches of just onions and garlic and prefer to scatter them amongst my other plants thru-out the year Cucurbits/Squashes/Melons: Cucumbers Squashes Pumpkins Melons #organicgardening

Her detailed caption explained, "I do my best to avoid planting plants from the same group back to back in the same area both because they tend to share the same pests and deplete the same soil nutrients."

She also noted, "I like to rotate nitrogen fixers into my order about every 3-4 season and will also rotate in French Marigold for a season if the past season shows signs of Root Knot Nematode damage."

Most gardeners won't need any materials to follow this tip. But it will take time and effort to move the plants around the garden. You may need to purchase seeds or plants if your garden needs nutrient fixers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

How it's helping

While many people want to have a garden, it can be discouraging when pests infest the plants, and they simply die. This is just one of many tips from this TikTok account that helps people enjoy a home garden.

Rotating plants and ensuring the soil is rich in nitrogen that plants can use helps create a successful garden. And a successful garden comes with countless benefits.

Caring for plants can boost mental wellness, relieving stress and improving mood. Eating homegrown food also contributes to a healthy diet rich in fiber and other nutrients.

One of the best reasons to start a garden is to save money. Eating garden produce can reduce grocery bills while making your meals taste better. A garden is also beneficial for your local ecosystem.

A thriving garden creates a friendly habitat and food sources for pollinators. According to the USDA, 35% of all food crops depend on pollinators to reproduce. By planting vegetables, herbs, and flowers, you're supporting pollinators and working toward a cleaner, cooler future.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were grateful for the advice.

One person wrote, "This is so awesome and helpful. Thank you!"

Many expressed their appreciation for the series of informative videos, with one comment reading, "I love this series!"

This gardener is helping many people bring their home garden dreams to life. One follower commented, "I've learned so much from you! Thank you!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.