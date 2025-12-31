  • Home Home

Man shares video after building brilliant solution to backyard flooding issue: 'An amazing job'

"Great job, man."

by Daysia Tolentino
One TikTok user explained how he dug a simple, natural swale to prevent his sister's backyard from flooding.

Photo Credit: TikTok

One man saved his sister hundreds of dollars by creating a DIY drainage system in her backyard to prevent flooding.

Darryly15 (@darryly15) shared a TikTok explaining that his sister was having issues with rainwater pooling throughout her yard. When she called a professional landscaper, she was quoted $500 just for a consultation. So, Darryly15 took matters into his own hands.

@darryly15

♬ original sound - darryly15

The TikTok user explained that he dug a small, shallow trench, also called a swale, around his sister's home. He used bricks to secure the dirt around the ditch and keep debris from falling into it. Swales are a landscaping solution that redirects rainwater toward drains or garden plants. They mimic how the natural ecosystem regulates and manages itself.

Monoculture lawns, which are typically made up of invasive species, have short root systems that have difficulty absorbing water. Swales are an effective and low-energy way to prevent flooding. They catch rainwater, slowing its movement and allowing it to soak into the soil. These ditches also help prevent overwatering in your garden. 

This method of flood prevention has allowed many gardeners to create thriving, self-sustaining ecosystems right in their backyards. Plus, adding stones to the swale like the TikTok user did adds another layer of filtration to the watering system. 

Installing a natural lawn can maximize the effectiveness of your swale. The root system of native plants goes deep and increases water capacity in soil, according to the Forest Service. Pairing this with a swale can reduce maintenance costs while transforming your yard into a green paradise. 

Viewers praised the TikTok user's swales and emphasized the costs he helped his sister save by digging the trench himself.

"You did an amazing job!" one person shared.

"Great job man, you saved your sister probably about 4500 including the estimate because French drains are crazy expensive for some reason," another said. 

