Gardener shares video after building clever solution to backyard drainage issue: 'You can't fake it when it rains'

A garden is a great way to bring life, and even fresh food, into your yard and daily activities. By integrating fully natural solutions, you can keep your crops thriving without breaking the bank or using harmful chemicals.

A TikTok video is gaining attention for a method to manage water runoff that prevents flooding or pooling from negatively affecting your plants.

Hygge Haven (@hygge.haven), a gardening coach, shows the effectiveness of her swale drainage systems amid heavy rain.

"You can't fake it when it rains," the creator states. "In this video, I walk through my garden and show how the swales I dug around my apple trees, plum, fig, and even the chicken coop are handling runoff."

The video proves this gardening trick is one to embark on, as the swales are full of water, keeping the plants and their soil from being overwatered.

A swale redirects rainwater and even filters it if extra steps are taken. "Digging a shallow channel involves removing turf and a layer of soil," Premier Ponds and Lighting explains. "Keep the slope gentle to let runoff flow smoothly without carving new ditches."

A swale can be as simple as some carved-out land nearby your precious plants.

Another creator shared their swale, which included stones to help hold water and provide filtration. An added bonus was that it looked majestic in their yard.

If you're seeking more ways to make your garden as natural as possible, saving you time and money, try rewilding your yard. This process, which involves installing native plant species, will not only be easy and cheap to maintain, as the surrounding environment will do a lot of the heavy lifting, but it will also benefit local pollinators, which help protect the food supply.

Natural lawns of clover and buffalo grass don't need as much water or other resources, saving you money on bills and supplies, and also don't require as much of your time and labor. Even a partial lawn replacement can offer all these benefits.

Commenters shared their awe for Hygge Haven's natural swale system.

"Absolutely fantastic! I'm so happy that your hard work is paying off," one said.

Another person added: "This is helpful. Thank you."

