Woman shares simple hack using items already heading for the garbage: 'Love this'

If you're a camper headed into the wilderness anytime soon, here's a new item to add to your packing list. The best part is that it won't cost you a thing.

Outdoor and environmental educator Rebecca (@robecs) shares an upcycling hack on how to make your own firestarter using items you would normally throw away.

In the video, Rebecca explains that she saves dryer lint, toilet paper rolls, and the tissue paper the toilet paper comes wrapped in.

Stuff the dryer lint into the toilet paper roll and then wrap it up with the tissue paper like a tootsie roll, or you can tuck the ends into the roll. And just like that, you have a firestarter.

Toss a few into the fire pit around the wood. Light them first and watch the fire spread. Just add s'mores.

Rebecca's hack is a great way to save time and money using things you already have around the house. Why throw something away when you can turn it into a product you're going to buy anyway? And there's also a sense of pride that comes along with it.

Extra trips to the store and Amazon purchases cost money and create more waste. Recycling, upcycling, and repurposing are small efforts that add up to make a difference. Keeping items out of the trash means they won't end up in landfills, which are already overflowing and polluting the air and our oceans with toxic planet-warming gases like carbon and methane.

Next time you're cleaning out your closet, keep in mind there are all kinds of ways to get rid of items you no longer need that don't require a trash can. There are ways to make money and get rewarded for being more mindful when decluttering through organizations like Trashie and GotSneakers.

The DIY firestarter is a must for your next camping trip.

