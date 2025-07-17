Dog owner demonstrates simple hack using old paper towel rolls: 'That is a great idea'

"We'll have to try this."

This paper towel treat toy takes just seconds to make, and it'll keep your pup entertained for far longer.

The scoop

Pets need social, physical, and mental enrichment, but coming up with new ways to entertain Fido isn't always easy — or cheap. This TikToker and pet parent of rottweiler-husky mix Kozy the Rotsky (@kozytherotsky) shared her method of keeping Kozy entertained on a budget.

"Make a DIY enrichment treat finder with me using a paper towel roll," she wrote.

Simply take a paper towel roll and fill it with your dog's favorite treats. Then, fold the sides of the tube into itself. It's that easy, and Kozy's mom calls it "one of the easiest ways to keep your dog's mind occupied."

While the goal is for the pup to break the treats out of the tube, if your pet accidentally ingests a bit of the paper towel roll, they will probably be fine — just don't let them make a habit of snacking on cardboard.

How it's helping

Making dog toys yourself can save a ton of money. These items can be expensive to buy and replace, especially if your dog loves to chew.

When choosing a toy for your pup, look for sustainable, long-lasting options. Avoid plastic or rubber that can easily break off, as this puts your fur baby at risk of ingesting something harmful. Some plastic toys can even be toxic.

Instead, choose wool toys, which can easily be refreshed and recycled, or try this DIY T-shirt tug-of-war toy.

Unique treats can also be a great form of enrichment for Fido. Boiled broccoli stalks are a simple snack full of fiber, while frozen apple peels are rich in antioxidants. Not only does your pet get a delicious treat, but you're also reducing food waste by doing more with your leftovers.

What everyone's saying

Pet parents were eager to try this paper towel treat trick with their pets.

"Awesome idea," one commenter wrote. "We'll have to try this."

"That is a great idea," another user agreed.

"If I do this with [my dog] he'd prob shred it to pieces," a third said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.