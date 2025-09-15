Woman shares clever hack using empty food jar: 'This is so simple'

"Why have I never thought of it?"

This DIY coffee cup is cute, eco-friendly, and quick to make.

The scoop

A little creativity goes a long way. TikToker Anna Marie (@annamariefit) explained how she DIY'd her cute coffee cup after one viewer questioned where she'd gotten the lid.

"No, not Amazon," Anna said. "My stepdad drilled a hole in a jar lid for me."

Anna's adorable cup is just an old pasta sauce jar and a Café Bustelo instant coffee grounds lid.

Give the jar a good soak and scrub to avoid any stains, smells, or unwanted tastes from mixing with your morning cup of coffee — you probably want to pass on a pickled espresso.

Soaking the jar in warm, soapy water for 30 minutes should help remove the label, but for more stubborn stickers, try making a mixture of vegetable oil and baking soda.

How it's helping

Trendy tumblers can cost a ton of money — these jars will do the job. After a quick soak and scrub, any glass jar can become the perfect cup.

With a little creativity, glass jars can become a whole lot more. From plant pots and vases to candle holders and storage, repurposing containers and packaging is one of the easiest ways to upcycle.

If you're not keen on DIYing or you've just got too many jars, glass should always be recycled.

Glass is infinitely recyclable — it can be melted down and reused over and over again, without any loss in quality. Despite how easy glass is to recycle, two-thirds of glass produced ends up in landfills.

Glass is recyclable, but it isn't biodegradable. Glass takes thousands of years to break down, and thousands more when it's doing so in a landfill. Many tossed bottles never make it to landfills and enter waterways instead, harming habitats and wildlife.

Recycling glass conserves valuable resources, saves energy, and reduces planet-warming emissions.

To properly recycle your glass, make sure it's empty, clean, and dry. Recycling conditions can vary, so it's best to research your local regulations and know your recycling options.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters shared their ideas for reusing jars and lids.

One user loves to reuse "those bottles of shredded Parmesan, the shaker ones. Those lids fit on some mason jars and already have holes, I was stoked to find that out [because] I love to reuse as much as I can."

Another commenter was eager to try it out, saying, "This is so simple, why have i never thought of it."

A third viewer called Anna a "sustainable queen."

