Woman shares simple trick to remove pesky labels from jars and household products: 'Works wonderfully'

Have you struggled to take the label off a jar you're hoping to reuse? Well, this Pinterest user shared an incredible hack to get those pesky labels off your old products, and it's sustainable.

The scoop

"Did you know cleaners like Goo Be Gone contain toxic ingredients like petroleum distillates?" the video shares, likely referring to Goo Gone, which received an F grade from the Environmental Working Group's Guide to Healthy Cleaning, citing a moderate cancer risk and other concerns.

In the video shared to Pinterest, Zero Waste Cartel (@ZeroWasteCartel) shares their hack for removing labels and other stains off of jars with a sustainable alternative to store-bought cleaners. "We have an eco-friendly alternative with just two ingredients: baking soda and vegetable oil."

Using two common household ingredients, the video showcases a simple fix for getting those labels off.

The concoction works by mixing three tablespoons of baking soda with two tablespoons of vegetable oil. Once the mix has a paste-like consistency, then you brush it on the surface of the label or adhesive. Wait one to two minutes and then wipe it clean off.

And the mixture is imperishable if sealed properly, so you can have it on hand for the next time you need to remove a label.

How it's helping

As the video states, dangerous chemicals like petroleum distillates found in store-bought cleaners can cause a number of health problems, including irritated eyes, nausea, and headaches.

The alternatives of baking soda and vegetable oil are good alternatives because they don't contain harmful chemicals and are normally found in your cupboard for cooking. Because you may already have them, it helps save money on expensive cleaners you only have one use for.

With an effective solution for removing sticky labels, you can also cut back on plastic waste. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, approximately 22 million tons of plastic are littered into the environment each year. With reusable glass jars for food storage, flower vases, cleaning storage, and more, you can cut back on this plastic waste.

The ingredients of this sustainable hack can also be used in different areas of your home. Baking soda and vinegar is an effective way to unclog your drains and as a paste for cleaning your oven. The common baking item can even be used to deodorize footwear.

What everyone's saying

Commenters shared their excitement about the hack under the video.

"Works wonderfully," one commenter wrote. "Thank you for sharing."

Others also added their own tips for the hack. In case you don't have vegetable oil, users shared a couple of alternatives that also work.

"Eucalyptus oil is also great for this," one wrote.

Others also recommended lemon oil, clove oil, and even rubbing alcohol, which is considered safe in small amounts.

"I did it tonight with coconut oil and baking soda and worked super well on glass and plastic," one commenter shared. "The paper should be reasonably scraped off first. Not too hard to do with a quick run under hot water and scraping with cutlery."

