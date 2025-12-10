Pet owner reveals brilliant trick using old toilet paper rolls: 'Such a good idea'

Pet parents love a clever DIY project — especially one that keeps a curious cat entertained without spending a dime.

One TikTok creator is showing how a simple toilet paper roll can solve a common problem for cat owners: enrichment toys that are pricey, easy to lose, or destroyed in minutes. This easy upcycling trick turns leftover cardboard tubes into a fun, stimulating puzzle toy that encourages your cat to "hunt" for treats.

The scoop

In a recent TikTok slideshow, the owner of Honey the calico (@honeyfluffycalico) demonstrated how to transform an empty toilet paper tube into a treat-filled stimulation toy for curious cats.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Photo Credit: TikTok

The hack is incredibly simple: cut small holes along the sides of the tube, fold one end closed, drop a few treats inside, and fold the other end shut. Your cat bats it around until the treats fall out — just like a store-bought food puzzle, only free.

"Simple yet effective," the creator captioned the post.

Because the materials are free and fully recyclable, it's a perfect low-waste boredom-buster.





How it's helping

The biggest perk of this hack is cost savings. Store-bought puzzle toys can run anywhere from $10-$25, and many cat owners know how fast those toys can get shredded.

This DIY version costs nothing and can be remade in seconds whenever needed — making it especially helpful for multi-cat households or budget-conscious pet parents. It also saves time since all you need is a leftover tube (like an old toilet paper or paper towel roll) and a pair of scissors.

There's an environmental upside, too. Reusing common household items helps reduce the amount of trash entering landfills and keeps plastics and packaging from spilling into our oceans. Similar money-saving, waste-slashing ideas — like scoring store credit by decluttering your home or learning smart ways to recycle items that typically get thrown away — are not just beneficial to your wallet, but also the planet.

What everyone's saying

The comments were filled with delighted cat owners eager to try it.

One user wrote, "Love this," while another added, "basically free and fun."

"Oooh I NEED to try this," said one excited commenter.

Others chimed in with similar enthusiasm: "Such a good idea."

Overall, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with many users saving the video to make the DIY toy later and praising how cute (and cheap) the idea is.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.