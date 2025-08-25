  • Home Home

Cat owner shares brilliant hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Cute and resourceful'

"Love it."

by Michelle Rochniak
Photo Credit: TikTok

It's no secret that cats are fans of cardboard boxes. You might feel like you've wasted your money if your cat favors the packaging over the toy you bought. But here's how cardboard can actually save you money and create enrichment for your feline pal.

The scoop

Angel and Rocky's parent (@homebodycatclub) posted a TikTok that shows them cutting up toilet paper tubes to make food puzzles. They noted in the caption that another TikTok user (@the.fantastic.furr) suggested this to them.

@homebodycatclub happy monday, furriends! 🐾 we tried another easy DIY enrichment idea from @the.fantastic.furr and here's how it went 💕 i cut two toilet paper rolls into strips, turned them into little balls, and hid angel and rocky's favorite treats inside (@BONKERS 😻). angel went first (of course — she was supervising the whole time). the first ball was too loose so she got some easy snacks before i tightened it up with another strip. she didn't quite figure it out afterwards, but at least she was purring the whole time 💗 and don't worry — she still got extra treats for trying! then rocky gave it a go, and he cracked the puzzle fast. he's such a smart cookie 🧠🐈 ✨ this DIY was super simple and great for mental stimulation! have you tried food puzzles like this with your cats? drop your fave enrichment idea or tag a cat parent who needs to try this! 👇 #cats #catsoftiktok #catlover #cutecats #catenrichment ♬ sniffing the flowers - demon gummies

The video shows the original poster cutting toilet paper rolls into strips and arranging them into balls. Then, they wedge some treats in between the strips and give the puzzles to the cats. The rest of the video is of Angel and Rocky successfully getting their treats out and chowing down.

"This DIY was super simple and great for mental stimulation!" the OP said in the caption.

How it's helping

Upcycling toilet paper rolls is quick and easy, and it can save you time and money. You don't have to go to the store or order a new pet toy online. You can find one right under your nose; all it takes is being a little crafty.

Making your own food puzzles for your cats can also help you cut down on how much you consume.

The Pet Sustainability Coalition stated in 2022 that the pet industry creates 300 million pounds of flexible plastic packaging annually. And that number's just for pet food and treat packaging. 

Many pet toys are made with plastic and end up in our landfills. They take forever to break down and add to the immense amounts of waste the world produces every year.

Organizations like PSC are working to create waves of change within companies by encouraging them to recycle and reduce waste. While that's happening, taking action when we can as individuals doesn't hurt either. Every cardboard food puzzle made means that less plastic enters our landfills and waterways.

What everyone's saying

"Love it," one TikTok user said.

Another person exclaimed, "cute and resourceful!"

Other ways to reduce your waste can include thrifting pet toys or using empty food containers to make food puzzles. And if you do decide to buy new, checking the materials of what you buy is important. It could prevent your furry friend from having health issues down the line.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

