Expert gardener shares clever hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Yes to this'

Sustainable gardening might seem intimidating at first, but it doesn't have to be. As TikTok creator Crystal Erica (@crystalerica1) shows, sometimes all it takes to get started is a simple hack — and a few rolls of toilet paper.

The scoop

As Erica puts it: "The first step to gardening is sowing seeds." In her TikTok video, she demonstrates an easy, eco-friendly method using something you probably already have in your recycling bin: toilet paper rolls.

She repurposes the toilet paper rolls as seed-starting pods, filling them with soil before arranging them neatly in an aluminum baking tray. By covering the tray with a plastic bag, which is likely also recycled, she creates a mini greenhouse effect that helps maintain consistent warmth and humidity.

The trapped moisture prevents the soil from drying out too quickly, while the warmth encourages faster germination and healthy root development. The breathable cardboard of the toilet paper rolls also allows for proper drainage and air circulation, reducing the risk of mold or rot.

Together, these elements form an ideal microenvironment that gives young seeds the best chance to sprout and thrive.

How it's helping

This simple gardening hack not only helps you reuse everyday materials such as toilet paper rolls, but it also saves you money by reducing the need to buy expensive seed-starting pots.

By using items you already have on hand, you reduce prep time and streamline the planting process. This makes sustainable gardening more accessible and affordable.

Beyond the personal savings, repurposing these materials helps to reduce waste, easing the burden on crowded landfills and preventing harmful pollution from reaching our oceans. Small actions like this contribute to a healthier planet while benefiting your wallet and schedule.

What everyone's saying

Viewers reacted enthusiastically to this clever hack.

One TikTok user commented: "I've been saving toilet paper and paper towel rolls to get started on fall planting!"

Another chimed in: "Yes to this! Can we be garden friends?"

It's incredible how one small idea can inspire a whole community to grow together.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



