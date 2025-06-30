Dog owner shares money-saving hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'So smart'

Commenters on the post were overwhelmingly positive and appreciative of the tip.

Most pet owners know the frustration of buying their beloved furry creatures expensive toys only to find they have no interest. Or even more frustrating, they destroy them in an instant. Well, one pet owner recently took to TikTok to share an ingenious hack that kept her pet busy without breaking the bank.

The scoop

The video from topothecavapoo (@topothecavapoo) on the post shows an absolutely adorable puppy playing with a folded-up, empty cardboard toilet paper roll full of treats. The poster explains, "She's literally been like this for 15 minutes."

#puppyplaycommunity #puppytiktok #puppyplay #puppytreats #dogtreatideas #treatideas #puppytok #cavapoopuppy ♬ original sound - topothecavapoo @topothecavapoo Saving the cardboard from our empty toilet paper roll was the BEST thing we could have ever done. Here is our step by step guide to how we got her so distracted with this! ✨fold up the ends of the cardboard roll ✨fill it with treats and treat crumbs! We split many of our treats in half so inevitably get crumbs from them. The crumbs help keep her entertained because she is getting little rewards as she plays ✨ we physically showed her the treats as we put them in and shook the container a ton to get her excited ✨ dropped it and let her go at it! Let us know in the comments what other puppy tips you need ✌🏼 learning we we go 🐶 #puppyplaytime

The caption accompanying the video explains step-by-step how they constructed the DIY toy: "Saving the cardboard from our empty toilet paper roll was the BEST thing we could have ever done."

And this is only one of many ingenious hacks to keep your pets busy and active available on the internet. One poster showed how they used sisal rope to repair a tattered cat tree. Another showed how his golden retriever devoured any and all fruit and vegetable scraps. And yet one more showed how to keep old shirts out of the landfill by instead turning them into homemade chew toys.

How it's helping

Hacks like these are great because they save pet owners money. This is important because, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, American pet owners spend an average of $770 a year on their furry friends. So any way to save a little money is welcome. Of course, pet owners who want to buy longer-lasting pet toys have some options and should look for materials that are both environmentally friendly and durable.

These hacks are also great for the environment. Reusing or reconfiguring items in our homes for a variety of uses prevents them from ending up in our overcrowding landfills and protects our oceans from pollution.

Of course, there are other ways to recycle old items to keep them out of the landfill. There are many ways to make money from old clothes or even your used electronics.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the post were overwhelmingly positive and appreciative of the tip.

One said, "So smart." Another gave their own hack: "Yes! My girl loves cardboard. I go to Sam's and get all the cardboard I can! She shreds it to pieces and it tires her out!!"

