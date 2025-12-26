  • Home Home

Woman reveals brilliant hack using old toilet paper tubes: 'Such a creative idea'

"Love this idea!"

by Sarah Winfrey
It's a costly endeavor to keep pets. This genius cat toy hack costs almost nothing and will save loads of money.

Having pets is expensive, even if you try to keep things cheap. 

That's why an inexpensive cat toy that doubles as a way to reuse toilet paper tubes is genius. 

The scoop

If you cut toilet paper tubes in half, then stand them up in a box with an open end face down, you can put cat treats inside them and let your cat hunt for them. 

Apparently, cats love it, as the owner of Whiskey the cat (@whiskeyacat) demonstrated, and it doubles as an opportunity for their enrichment. 

@whiskeyacat

Cat enrichment idea: cut up toilet paper rolls and then put treats in them! Whiskey loves searching for the treats! Super easy and cats love it. DIY today! 🐱 ✂️

♬ son original - music80

How it's helping

Cat toys can be expensive, particularly those that provide the stimulation your cat needs. If you can DIY them, as this person did, you'll save that money and the hassle of going to the store and choosing a toy. 

You'll also save landfills from packaging trash. That's not to mention the fact that using old toilet paper tubes saves them from these waste sites, too.

This isn't insignificant. Trashcans Unlimited has noted that America produced more than 292.4 million tons of garbage in one year alone. 

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory reported that 56% of paper and cardboard thrown away in 2019 ended up in landfills. Any packaging you can reuse means less potential pollution and less need for landfill expansion.  

If this won't work for your cat, there are more ways to reuse toilet paper rolls as cat toys. If you don't have pets, you can also reuse these rolls for starting seedlings for your garden. There are so many ways to use things again rather than just tossing them into the trash can.  

You can also get rid of other items around your house and get store credit for them at many places, which takes reuse out of the realm of cardboard and packaging and opens it up to many different ideas. 

What everyone's saying

"Love this idea!" one TikToker said. 

"This is such a creative idea!" another added. 

"My cat would be up flipping the whole box," said a more skeptical cat parent.

