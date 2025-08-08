Cat owner shares clever hack using old water bottle lids: 'This is so creative'

"I am heading outside to dig through our recycling bins as this is genius!"

Cat toys can get pricey, but one pet owner is proving that you don't need to spend much to keep your feline friends entertained.

A TikTok video showed how a few plastic bottle caps can be transformed into a DIY enrichment toy, saving money and reducing plastic waste that might otherwise pollute our oceans or crowd landfills.

The scoop

TikTok user Lauren (@lauren_in_pumpkins_world) shared a clever idea for repurposing old water bottle caps for an interactive cat toy for her pet, named Pumpkin.

In the video, she threaded the caps onto a string and hung them inside a cardboard box, creating a DIY toy that swayed as the cat pawed at it.

"My cat's been playing for ages, and it's a really fun way to keep your cats occupied," she shared, adding that she weighted the box to keep it from tipping over.

"This is so creative, love it," one commenter wrote. That enthusiasm was echoed by other cat owners.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Store-bought cat toys and puzzles can be surprisingly expensive, but this enrichment hack costs virtually nothing if you're reusing materials you already have, like unused cardboard boxes.

It encourages exercise, prevents boredom, and provides mental stimulation for indoor cats — all of which are essential for their well-being, according to animal trainer Victoria Schade.

Aside from DIY toys, Julie Posluns from Cat School suggests growing cat-friendly plants like Celosia Fairy Fountain and spider plants for environmental enrichment. Before bringing any plant into your home, it's important to check whether it's toxic to cats.

How it's helping

Reusing plastic lids and cardboard helps keep single-use items out of the trash.

Small actions like this help keep landfills from overflowing and prevent plastics from harming wildlife.

Even if you don't have a cat, repurposing containers and packaging is another way to cut down on unnecessary waste.

And if you're looking to cut down on clutter, you can also make money or earn store credit for clearing out your unwanted items.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users loved the simplicity of this hack.

The comments section was full of excited cat parents, with many praising how the DIY toy reused common items, saved money, and inspired them to entertain their feline friends.

"Wow, this looks like a fun and creative way to pass the time! Can't wait to see what kind of entertainment you've got in store," one user said.

"I am heading outside to dig through our recycling bins as this is genius," another commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.