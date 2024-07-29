Pet owner raises eyebrows with unorthodox DIY cat toy: 'He loves it'

"I was saving the fur for someone who wanted it to make Christmas tree decorations but she never followed up."

Reduce, reuse, and recycle are the tenets of living a less wasteful life. However, there are some ways to go above and beyond when practicing these rules.

In this case, a pet owner found a way to reuse their cat's fur to make a new favorite toy.

One Redditor took to r/ZeroWaste to show off a pet toy they made using old socks and their cat's fur. The post shows a photo of an extremely cute gray cat clutching a bluish knotted toy and clearly having a great time. The caption of the post reads: "I made a toy out of my cat's fur and an old sock, also added some catnip and a squeaky ball. He loves it."

In the comments, the original poster shared details: "I was saving the fur for someone who wanted it to make Christmas tree decorations but she never followed up. … Luckily I got this idea for the toy and got to use the fur and the old socks."

Moving toward a zero-waste lifestyle is a great way to save money while being more eco-friendly. One blogger documented some of the ways she has saved, including by declining bags at the grocery store, not buying paper towels, and avoiding the dryer to lower her electric bill, just to name a few.

Thanks to this Redditor, we see an obvious route to saving money on pet toys.

In addition to saving money, wasting less is an easy way to be gentler on the planet. According to the Toronto Environmental Alliance, "It takes 20x less energy to make an aluminum can from recycled materials than from raw materials." Moving toward a circular economy will help us conserve more of our natural resources and extend the life of items already in use.

Folks in the comments loved this waste-free toy and the cute cat. One person wrote: "What a gorgeous cat! I'm glad he loves his toy!"

"Such a good idea," someone else said. "I just let my dogs fur fly around my yard."

Rather than do that, one idea is to put the fur to good use in your garden. It can help keep slugs away from your plants.

Who would have thought there were so many ways to reuse pet hair?

