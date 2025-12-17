Dad shares money-saving trick to extend life of your dishwasher: '$2 now saves $800 later'

A TikTok creator known for sharing dad hacks and quick home improvement tips gave dishwasher owners a simple way to boost cleaning performance and potentially extend the life of this kitchen appliance.

In the video, Floodnerd (@floodnerd) explained how a common, inexpensive household staple can break down the white crust that forms on heating elements.

The scoop

"Mineral buildup is the silent dishwasher killer," Floodnerd wrote. The New York Times Wirecutter reported that the average lifespan of dishwashers in 2019 was 12 years, based on data from an Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers survey.

Per Floodnerd in the video, this simple, low-cost hack could add five years to your dishwasher's life. The method is pretty straightforward.

"The trick? Run vinegar through on a hot cycle once a month. Just a cup in a bowl on the top rack, no dishes," the creator said in the video.

They explained that this method breaks down the scale from hard water, which affects the dishwasher's efficiency, shortens its lifespan, and causes potential damage.





"$2 now saves $800 later," they added.

How it's helping

Hard water buildup is a common problem that affects dishwasher performance and lifespan.

According to Consumer Reports, one way to make dishwashers last longer is to remove hard-water film, which is especially important for homeowners living in areas with hard water.

The biggest perk of this hack is savings. Replacing a dishwasher can cost anywhere between $400 and upward of $4,000, depending on factors like its size and installation type. Data from Angi shows that a new dishwasher costs an average of $1,300 in the U.S. Costs will also depend on factors like installation costs and removal services.

More efficient appliances also help homeowners save money over time. New appliances, particularly those with an Energy Star rating, can help reduce water and energy consumption. According to Energy Star, a standard dishwasher that's Energy Star-certified can help you save over 5,800 gallons over the appliance's lifetime — and it costs around $50 per year to operate.

Beyond saving money, using less energy is also good for the planet as it helps cut harmful carbon pollution and improves well-being, per the National Resources Defense Council.

What everyone's saying

"Great tip, thank you!!" expressed one user.

Note that while vinegar is a versatile cleaning ingredient and is generally safe, experts recommend caution when using it to clean dishwashers. Consumer Reports explained that vinegar, a weak acid, can still wear down a dishwasher's rubber parts.

"I see different strengths of vinegar at store. Which percentage?" a commenter asked.

One viewer replied and provided additional insight: "The regular 5%. Anything stronger will start corroding your pipes. The strong vinegar is for killing weeds in the yard."

