Appliance expert shares the most efficient way to use your dishwasher to avoid wasted water and dirty dishes: 'Life-changing'

Research shows that using a dishwasher correctly can help you save up to five times more water than hand-washing.

Modern homes and apartments are typically equipped with dishwashers in the kitchen. But these common appliances require regular maintenance to make them worth using and can waste a lot of water if you don't have an energy-efficient one.

An appliance care and maintenance specialist shared her expert tips for using a dishwasher in a viral TikTok video.

The scoop

Renae (@renduh) from Southington, Connecticut, answered many dishwasher-related questions in her video.

First, she explained that she does not pre-rinse her dishes because dishwashers are equipped with turbidity sensors that measure the level of cloudiness in the water.

"If the turbidity sensor detects little to no cloudiness in your water, it's not going to run the dishwasher for long enough to get all your dishes clean," Renae said.

She recommended scraping leftover food off your dishes but not pre-rinsing them to avoid wasting water and allow the turbidity sensor to function properly.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Secondly, she shared how most dishwashers in the U.S. do not heat their own water from cold, so it's important to run hot water at your tap before starting a dishwasher cycle. If doing this, be sure to use that bit of water for rinsing any dishes with caked-on food.

The third topic Renae discussed is following the instructions in your dishwasher manual and detergent packaging. Following these directions will maximize your appliance's efficiency and keep it working well while cleaning your dishes.

How it's helping

Renae's dishwasher tips are useful because they help people realize how they are using their dishwashers incorrectly and how to make them run better. An optimized dishwasher will save you money on your water and electricity bills while reducing water and energy waste.

Research shows that using a dishwasher correctly can help you save up to five times more water than hand-washing. Yet some people have found EnergyStar-rated dishwashers can help you save nine times more water than washing by hand.

Using a dishwasher is also a time-saving hack that helps you spend less time on kitchen chores. Keeping your dishwasher clean can result in cleaner dishes and even greater efficiency.

What people are saying

TikTokers appreciated Renae's dishwasher advice and followed up in the comment section with even more questions about how to use their dishwashers optimally — and then go one step further to clean them regularly.

"OMG life-changing," one TikTok user commented.

"I feel vindicated watching this video because I've been following those steps for years," another user wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.