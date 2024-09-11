Home maintenance expert shares shockingly simple dishwasher hack to cut back on your utility bills: 'You made my life so much easier'

This is a super-easy way to reduce your household's impact on both the environment and your wallet.

Have you ever looked at the settings on your dishwasher and wondered what each of them means?

Learning what each setting means and the best time to use them is critical for conserving energy and water and saving money in the long run.

Luckily, you don't have to go too far to find out: Home maintenance expert Kyshawn Lane (@weeklyhomecheck) recently shared a video detailing how to use the settings on your dishwasher to conserve resources and ensure sparkling, clean dishware every time.

@weeklyhomecheck Week 32- Dishwasher cleaning & settings Be sure to run a clean cycle every 1-3 months to keep your dishwasher clean. Understanding each cycle and how it works will save you money and energy costs. Which cycle are you normally use? 🏠Follow to stay on top of all your home maintenance 📩Sing up for my free weekly home maintenance reminders. ♬ original sound - 🏠 Weekly Home Check

The scoop

In Kyshawn's how-to video, he explains each of the dishwasher's settings in order, starting with the heavy wash cycle.

The heavy wash cycle, Kyshawn explains, is used for pots and pans or heavily soiled dishes. As a result, this setting uses more water at higher temperatures.

The normal wash cycle is for everyday use. Most modern dishwashers have been designed to detect soil levels on dishes and will adjust the temperature and length of the wash cycle accordingly.

Kyshawn says the one-hour wash is the quickest cycle but uses the most energy and water to clean your dishes.

The energy-saver cycle is the opposite. It uses less water and energy but takes longer to wash your dishes.

The rinse-only cycle does just that: It sprays your dishes with water to rinse them off.

The last two settings, sanitize and high heat, are similar. Kyshawn explains the biggest difference between the two is that the sanitize cycle will rinse your dishes in hot water, while the high heat cycle will wash your dishes in hot water.

How it's helping

Simply understanding your appliances' features is a super-easy way to reduce your household's impact on the environment and your wallet. It can also increase the life span of your appliances and help them do their jobs more efficiently.

Another way to reduce your household's ecological footprint is by switching to newer, more energy-efficient or smart appliances.

Making the transition can save the average household approximately $450 every year, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Energy-efficient appliances use anywhere between 10% and 50% less energy and water than standard models, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Switching to smart appliances and other money-saving upgrades might seem intimidating, but many organizations can and want to help make your transition as easy as possible. Sometimes, they'll even do it for free.

Arcadia, for example, is a new tech startup that helps homeowners switch to solar power with $0 in upfront costs. WattBuy is another company offering free, personalized services to help you save money using clean energy.

What everyone's saying

Users were extremely thankful for Kyshawn's information.

One user wrote: "Wow! Tips I never knew I needed!"

"You are unbelievably helpful!" said another.

"You made my life so much easier," commented one person.

