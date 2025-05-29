Cleaning expert reveals step-by-step routine to bring your dishwasher back to life: 'Doing this tomorrow'

The dishwasher is one of the most universally beloved appliances because it saves you time cleaning plates, bowls, and silverware. It also does a great job of killing bacteria and saves water over handwashing.

But to ensure your dishwasher is running efficiently and properly, it is important to maintain it. Unfortunately, the proper techniques for cleaning your dishwasher aren't widely known.

The scoop

Cleaning expert Hannah (@cleans.h) recently took to TikTok in an effort to change that by sharing an easy hack.

The creator offered step-by-step instructions for cleaning the appliance without chemicals or expensive cleaners.

First, remove all the trays and filters from your dishwasher. Second, spray it with vinegar and wipe it down. Third, rinse the filters and trays and reload them. Finally, put some vinegar in a bowl in the top tray and run the dishwasher for a cycle. Then, you should have a clean and efficient appliance.

How it's helping

This is one of many helpful cleaning hacks available on the internet. Another popular tip is to combine your leftover lemons with vinegar and water to make a homemade cleaning solution. Some hacks offer detailed instructions on cleaning ovens and carpets using baking soda and dishwashing detergent.

Tips like these are great because they help you save money, reduce plastic waste, and avoid toxic chemicals. If you are interested in using more natural cleaners, check out this helpful guide.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the video were appreciative of the information.

"Thanks for the tips," one said.

"Im so doing this tomorrow, thanks for sharing," another enthused.

One commenter was concerned about the vinegar, asking: "Does [it] harm the stainless steel? Or leave a smell?" But Hannah quickly brushed aside any concerns, writing: "Nope! It's perfect for stainless steel & neutralises any bad odours."

