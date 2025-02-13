Homeowner baffled after neighbor destroys new garden and then calls the cops: 'Nobody is sure why'

"Keep more than an eye on things, keep a camera on things."

A homeowner's Reddit post detailed the unexplained disrespect and hatred their neighbor had for their small front garden. His discontent escalated into running over these plants.

The problem began with the neighbor constantly parking a large vehicle in front of the property instead of getting a proper parking space. After this behavior tore up their soil and grass, the OP thought placing some plants out front would prevent further parking — wrong.

The driver simply ran over the plants and boldly called the cops, telling them, "[the neighbor's] family is trying to damage his vehicle." As the OP further wrote, "The cops come and tell him off, he then begs for us to remove the plants... nobody is sure why?"

"Big rocks or a raised cement planter," suggested one commenter. Another one advised, "BIGGER plants, I suggest something like barberry or holly shrubs (super pokey varieties) interspersed with BIG rocks."

Needlessly destroying the grass, soil, and plants out front was inconsiderate of property lines, home value, and the environment. Even a small plot of green space in front of a house adds beauty for curb appeal and provides natural cooling and air-cleaning. If there is heavy rain in the area, grass can help mitigate soil erosion and runoff.

Then, there are the pollinators. A small garden with diverse plants can attract pollinating insects that help it thrive and possibly forage nearby greenery belonging to other neighbors. Diverse plants are food and habitats for friendly bugs ranging from ladybugs to butterflies to moths to bees.

Since this incident involved destroying property and plants, the OP should also remember to "keep more than an eye on things, keep a camera on things," as one person advised. Despite attempts at communication during the confrontation, the offending party didn't understand how they violated boundaries, so there is fear they may do something again.

With documentation like surveillance video and the cop report, the OP will have proof to help pursue legal means if necessary. In addition to compensation, some local precincts may fine the perpetrator of such destruction.

Someone else mentioned how another house in their area "put up these concrete orbs to discourage people from parking in front of their house." Using this method may help avoid further confrontation.

