Resident criticizes new vehicles with side-by-side photo comparing old and modern trucks: 'I have yet to see someone use the bed'

"The larger truck has hardly any more bed space than the smaller one if they're lined up right."

Society's reliance on cars is always a hot topic for people trying to live greener and more sustainable lives.

One Redditor recently sparked a debate in the r/f***cars subreddit, posting a photo of two black trucks parked side by side. Both trucks are large, but one is much bigger than the other.

The poster captioned it, "I know you guys will enjoy this picture." Commenters had a lot to say about the size of the trucks and what they represent.

"I love how the larger truck has hardly any more bed space than the smaller one if they're lined up right," one user said.

"Isn't that smaller one also a status symbol? These American vehicles start to pop up everywhere in Germany and they are just wasted space, even the smaller version," another commented. "The [classic] move is putting the groceries into the backseat. I have yet to see someone use the bed."

One user joked, "It's bigger because it has to support all that extra ego."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

To be fair, pickup trucks have their place and can be incredibly useful for owners who actually use their hauling and towing abilities on a regular basis. These critics are not targeting those truck owners.

But even then, the sheer size of some trucks — including cab heights that make it difficult to see a child who may be nearby — have increasingly received criticism. As another user remarked, "Worker's truck vs. the boss's truck," implying that everyday truck users generally understand the smaller truck makes more sense.

On top of that, large gas and diesel trucks cause a high level of air pollution, per the Union of Concerned Scientists.

🗣️ Do you think a majority of Americans will have EVs in 20 years?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The broader anti-car discourse has been gaining traction as well, particularly in the United States, where most of the country is built to be dependent on cars. People have increasingly been calling for changes to this way of building and thinking. A new neighborhood in Arizona is testing this as one of the first non-urban walkable and car-free communities.

Having fewer vehicles on the road improves the environment as well as public health. Consumers who get rid of their cars also save money on gas, parking, and insurance and can be healthier by walking and cycling more often.

However, it's not so simple to start living car-free. With decades of infrastructure focused on vehicles and lackluster public transport apart from a few big cities, the U.S. makes it very difficult to get around without a car.

Making more sustainable choices every day is a great place to start if you can't ditch your car. If your town has any mass transit, take advantage of it when you can; carpool with friends and family; bike locally.

And if you need a heavy-duty truck for your work or personal life on a regular basis, consider investing in a gas- and maintenance-saving (no oil changes, for one) electric version, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning or Rivian R1T.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



