Gardener shares budget-friendly hack to fill your garden bed with ease: 'Stop wasting money'

Gardening has many benefits, but filling raised garden beds can be expensive. Luckily, TikToker rootedheartgarden (@rootedheartgarden) has a solution that will save you money.

The scoop

The gardener shared a video captioned: "Stop wasting money filling your raised bed! Try layering instead!"

They start with an empty raised bed. Then, they add a layer of large logs, followed by sticks and leaves, raw compost, topsoil, compost/manure, potting mix, worm castings, vermiculite, and coco coir.

Next, you can see them mixing the top of the bed. The video cuts to the beautiful outcome of the seeds planted in the bed.

How it's working

This hack doesn't require as much potting mix and topsoil, which can cost a lot of money. Instead, it uses things that you can find in your own yard.

The mixture requires compost, which you can make by composting your food scraps. Waste organic matter such as fruits and vegetables will eventually turn into a fertilizer that's typically better for you and your garden than store-bought products that can contain chemicals.

Looking at the video, it may seem like a lot of work to grow your own food, but it's a good investment. For $70, you can produce $600 worth of food annually. Just think of how much money you'll save at the grocery store when the majority of your food is made at home.

In addition to saving money, you'll also be healthier. According to a University of Colorado study, gardeners eat more fiber and get more physical activity.

In addition to health and money benefits, gardening also helps the environment. Schulte's Greenhouse and Nursery says the plants in your garden absorb polluting gases and release oxygen. Certain kinds of gardens, such as rain gardens, also help to reduce soil erosion by effectively absorbing water and avoiding soil runoff.

What people are saying

In the comments, TikTokers had questions about the hack, and others shared their excitement about it.

One user said: "Love the Hügelkultur method."

A gardener said: "I'm getting in there with my hands today, too!"

"That's how I like to fill my garden beds," another commented.

