Ruthless landlord sparks outrage after destroying fruit of tenant’s labor: ‘This pisses me off so much’

Landlords can do some pretty questionable things sometimes. One Redditor took to the site to express their disappointment when they came home to discover their landlord had mowed down an herb garden their wife planted in an empty flower bed.

The Redditor posted a picture of a small patch of dirt in the subreddit r/LateStageCapitalism, which is “a One-Stop-Shop for Evidence of our Social, Moral and Ideological Rot.”

Photo Credit: Imgur

The user explained that after the original plants in the small flower bed died and the landlord never planted any new ones, his wife planted herbs in the spot.

“That was two years ago,” the Redditor explained. “Today I came home to this.”

The Redditor was obviously annoyed that after doing nothing with the flower bed, the landlord decided to destroy their wife’s new herb garden.

It certainly isn’t the first time a landlord has done something shady. For example, one tore out a tenant’s yard to remove tree roots, and another decided to ban their tenant from having indoor plants.

Aside from the fact that the small garden certainly wasn’t hurting anyone, planting your own produce at home can save money, improve your health and wellness, and cut down on your at-home plastic consumption by eliminating your need to pick up wilted, plastic-wrapped herbs from the grocery store.

Commenters were rightfully disgusted by the destruction, suggesting that another tenant may be to blame for a complaint.

“Why complain about beautifying the area and doing a little something for the planet in the process?” one person wrote. “Man some people suck.”

“This pisses me off so much,” said another user.

Others had some creative ideas on how to plant a garden the landlord would have a much harder time eliminating the next go around.

“Plant mint and let’s see your landlord try to get rid of it,” one person suggested.

Another chimed in, “Or sunchokes. Beautiful, edible, impossible to get rid of.”

