Thrilled shopper shares photo of incredible $28 thrift store find: 'I snatched this up so fast'

by Jenna Reilly
Photo Credit: Reddit

Sometimes, holding out for a coveted thrift store find totally pays off. One Redditor shared their recent haul from a local thrift shop, where they snagged a dish set they had wanted for years. 

The original poster shared photos in a post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit and wrote, "Finally! Found my white whale." 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

In the first photo, an almost full set of shiny dishes sits on a countertop. The second photo shows the bottom of one of the dishes, featuring the label Denby. The OP explained, "I have been looking for Denby at the thrift store for forever."

Previously, the OP and their significant other settled for different thrifted dishes when they couldn't find a Denby set. Years later, the OP finally found their dream dish set. "It's missing a bowl, but this is like a $300 set (on sale). I got them for $28."

A brand new full set of Denby dishes often sells for $400. 

"I snatched this up so fast," the OP said in a later comment.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

People who shop secondhand regularly save tons of cash on everyday products like clothing, accessories, and other necessities. Discovering rare and valuable items marked down to super-low costs is an added benefit. 

Thrift shoppers have found expensive cookware, luxury furniture, and valuable jewelry hiding amongst the shelves at their local thrift stores. It already feels great to know you're saving yourself a lot of money by shopping secondhand for things you need, and it's icing on the cake when you stumble upon a hidden treasure with a shockingly low price tag. 

It also feels great to know that by shopping secondhand, you're keeping clutter out of landfills and reducing pollution. 

Other Redditors were envious of this high-quality thrifted dish set. 

One user said, "A great investment with a pleasing aesthetic."

Another user wrote, "That's a huge win, congratulations!"

One Redditor said, "I love reading stories like this."

