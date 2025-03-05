  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after noticing label on shoes found at thrift store: 'A perfect fit'

“These are amazing!”

A stunning pair of pumps has turned heads in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, which is dedicated to sharing remarkable thrift finds.

"Fly London shoes for $20!" wrote the OP. They also stated that the shoes are "buttery leather" and "a perfect fit."

The shoes are sold by Fly London, a luxury shoe brand. A similar pair found online at Nordstrom retails for around $250. This means the OP got these shoes for a 92% price drop. The best part about the find is that the shoes look just like new.

When it comes to your wardrobe, the most environmentally friendly way of shopping is thrifting. As this Redditor proves, the Macklemore song is accurate. If you've got $20 in your pocket, you can truly "pop some tags."

Environmental benefits are just some of the reasons why thrifting has gained popularity in recent decades. Quick-moving social media trends, the thrill of nostalgic clothing items, and affordability have also driven the thrifting craze. 

Fast fashion has been known to clutter closets thanks to its extremely low prices and convenience. Yet, the industry is the second-largest consumer of water globally and accounts for about 10% of global carbon pollution, according to Earth.org. An effective solution to reducing planet-harming pollution is to stop shopping at fast-fashion stores.

The easy, cleaner solution is thrifting. It offers all the benefits of fast fashion without the environmental damage. In fact, thrifting is so similar in convenience to fast fashion that one can even shop for secondhand pieces in online stores like Goodwill Finds or ThredUp

Avid thrift shoppers in the subreddit were happy for the OP's thrifted treasure. 

"What a great find," one user commented. "These are amazing!"

Others were enthralled by how unique the shoes were.

"Beautiful," a Redditor commented. "I haven't seen that style from Fly London before."

