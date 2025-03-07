  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after finding luxury kitchenware at thrift store for a fraction of the price: 'Couldn't believe my eyes'

"They're in great condition."

by Thomas Godwin
Photo Credit: Reddit

In a Reddit post titled "Goodwill Strikes Again," a happy Redditor on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit revealed yet another exciting deal acquired via thrifting.

"Couldn't believe my eyes! They're in great condition, looks like never used," they wrote. "Thrilled every time we use them."

The items in question include an enameled cast-iron Le Creuset Dutch oven and a Le Creuset casserole dish. Normally, these are high-priced items; however, the poster obtained them for a paltry $12 a pop

While most people assume that such a find will never come their way, others are finding deals like this in thrift stores across the world all the time. It never hurts to hit up your local thrift store and see what's in stock. Worst-case scenario? You go home empty-handed. 

However, there are even better reasons to join the growing number of thrifters out there. First, it keeps these secondhand items out of landfills. The average American tosses 81.5 pounds of clothing every year, according to Earth.org, so imagine what your total wastage is with everything else you use included. 

Consumers embracing thrifting reduce demand for new production, condensing resource consumption and global carbon pollution. The fashion industry alone is responsible for 2-8% of global pollution, according to the Geneva Environment Network.  

Watch now: This company helps you earn rewards through your unwanted clothing

Thrifting also dodges the shipping footprint. Imagine all the resources consumed and the fuel burned just to deliver these items to front doors across the country. On top of all of that, textile dyeing is responsible for 20% of water pollution across the planet, according to DNB Asset Management. 

Of course, thrift stores still use energy for lights, sorting, and creature comforts within their respective stores, and not everything gets resold. However, it ends up being a net positive, and decidedly so. 

According to the 2023 ThredUp Resale Report, buying clothing secondhand instead of new can reduce carbon pollution by around 25%. 

Besides, it's always nice to end up with a product you didn't have to take out a second mortgage to afford. One response post provides some good advice for the late risers: "Do you go early in the day? I usually go in the afternoon, and things by then are picked off the damned bone." 

