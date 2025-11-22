Shopper thrilled after finding high-end item for cheap at thrift store: 'I am so jealous'

You never know what you might find at a thrift store, which is part of the joy of shopping at them — as is saving tons of money on everyday necessities. People have discovered everything from vintage furniture to high-end appliances for pennies on the dollar at their local thrift shops.

One Redditor came across a stunning find at their local store and shared it in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted a photo of their new purchase, a DeLonghi coffee machine, and wrote: "$1000 DeLonghi for $10. Just needed descaling."

The amount they saved on their new purchase was stunning, and other Redditors expressed their happiness for the original poster (and occasional jealousy).

"Congrats and enjoy mornings again," one Reddit user commented.

Another person exclaimed: "I am so jealous! What an amazing find!!!!!! I'm never that lucky lol."

While it's admittedly rarer for shoppers to come across amazing appliances like this one, that rarity makes it all the more exciting when one stumbles upon a fantastic find. Not only might one discover useful or valuable home appliances for a mere fraction of the retail cost while thrifting, but one might also make a profit from high-end appliances if they decide to resell them.

Even if one isn't lucky enough to find a rare or valuable item, shopping at thrift stores still saves a significant amount on everyday items, such as clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Plus, thrifting means shoppers are extending the lives of any items they purchase and keeping them out of landfills, particularly in the case of e-waste. Keeping more items out of landfills means less harmful carbon pollution being released into the atmosphere, helping cool the planet and create cleaner air.

Shopping at thrift stores benefits us all, and if you do happen to come across your personal white whale, whether that's a designer handbag or expensive jewelry, you can share your finds with others to encourage them to do more secondhand shopping, too.

